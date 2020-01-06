Ricky Gervais' most risqué jokes at the 2020 Golden Globes 

Ricky Gervais hosted the Golden Globes for the fifth time on Sunday night, and while viewers were in equal parts amused and horrified by some of his risqué jokes - it's fair to say that his opening monologue and comments throughout the glitzy evening certainly got people talking. Find out his most discussed moments from the awards ceremony here...

Felicity Huffman

Ricky opened the evening with an eight-minute monologue where he warned that, since it was his final time hosting the show, he might be even more brutal than usual - and he wasn't joking. He instantly kicked off the night by referencing When They See Us actress Felicity Huffman's jail sentence, suggesting that she had made his licence plate while incarcerated. He said: "I'm came here in a limo tonight and the license plate was made by Felicity Huffman. It's her daughter I feel bad for. Must have been the most embarrassing thing thats ever happened to her - and her dad was in Wild Hogs."

Leonardo DiCaprio

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star Leo was also under fire by Ricky, who joked about his reputation for dating younger women. Speaking about Leonardo attending premiere for the film, which won Best Comedy Film, The Office actor said "by the end of it his date was too old for him".

The awards ceremony itself

Ricky pointed out that Netflix should really have won all of the awards, saying: "No one cares about movies anymore, no one goes to the cinema... This show should just be me coming out saying, 'Well done Netflix. You've won everything. Well done, goodnight,' but no, we've got to drag it out for three hours." He added that his Netflix show After Life about a man who is suicidal following the death of his wife, is "more fun than this".

Full monologue given by Ricky Gervais at the #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/VNN37r5Kgn — Culture Crave 🎥 (@CultureCrave) January 6, 2020

Martin Scorsese

Ricky said: "Martin... is the greatest living director and made the news for his controversial comments on the Marvel cinema, he said they're not real films and they remind him of a theme park and I agree. But I don't know what he's doing hanging around theme parks, he's not big enough to go on the rides, is he? He's tiny!"

The winners

Ricky requested that none of the Golden Globe winners made any sort of political statement during their acceptance speech, saying: "You say you're woke but the companies you work for... if you do win an award tonight, then don't use it as a platform to make a political speech right? You're in no position to lecture the public about anything, you know nothing about the right, most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg."