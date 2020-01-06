Seven years after their fall out, it looks like Taylor Swift and Amy Poehler are friends again after they presented an award at the Golden Globes on Sunday night. The pair had a public feud back in 2013 after Amy and her co-host, Tina Fey, made a joke at Taylor's expense during the show's opening monologue, leading her to respond in an interview. During their monologue, Tina referenced the pop star's most recent breakup, saying: "You know what Taylor Swift? You stay away from Michael J Fox’s son," to which Amy replied: "Or go for it!" Tina added: "No, she needs some 'me time' to learn about herself."

The Blank Space singer was unimpressed by their comments, and later told Vanity Fair: "You know, Katie Couric is one of my favourite people because she said to me she had heard a quote that she loved, that said, 'There’s a special place in hell for women who don’t help other women'... For a female to write about her feelings, and then be portrayed as some clingy, insane, desperate girlfriend in need of making you marry her and have kids with her, I think that’s taking something that potentially should be celebrated — a woman writing about her feelings in a confessional way — that’s taking it and turning it and twisting it into something that is frankly a little sexist."

Amy later said she "felt bad" that Taylor was unhappy with the joke, telling The Hollywood Reporter: "Aw, I feel bad if she was upset. I am a feminist and she is a young and talented girl. That being said, I do agree I am going to hell. But for other reasons. Mostly boring tax stuff."

However, it appears that any ill feeling between the pair is well in the past as they joked together while presenting the award for Best Animated Film. Fans were delighted to see the pair had made up, with one writing: "Amy and Taylor have come so far." Nancy Jo Sales, who wrote the Vanity Fair piece where Taylor addressed the jokes, also tweeted: "It was cool to see Taylor Swift & Amy Poehler on stage together [seven years] after Swift rightly called out Poehler & Tina Fey in my VF story for their sexist jokes about her at the GGs. Women unite not fight."

