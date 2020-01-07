Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield up against each other as NTA 2020 nominations are revealed The 2020 nominations have been announced for the NTAs

The National Television Awards is around the corner, and all your favourite stars from television are set to attend one of the most glamorous nights in showbiz, this year taking place on 28 January at the O2 Arena in London. The shortlist for the 2020 nominations has been revealed, complete with some of the regular runners – Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are once again going head to head for Best TV Presenter – the category that has been won by Ant and Dec for 19 years. Also in the category are Graham Norton and Bradley Walsh.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are both up for the Best TV Presenter award

For the first time, the ceremony will be hosted by David Walliams, who is also among the list of nominees for Best TV Judge for his role in Britain's Got Talent. David is up against his co-star Simon Cowell, along with The Voice judges Sir Tom Jones and will.i.am, and RuPaul's Drag Race star RuPaul. Soap stars are also recognised in the Serial Drama Performance, with Coronation Street's Katie McGlynn nominated for her role as Sinead Tinker, along with Emmerdale's Danny Miller, Hollyoaks' Gregory Finnegan and EastEnders favourite Danny Dyer.

David Walliams is presenting the awards show for the first time

Fans will be pleased to hear that Strictly Come Dancing is in for a chance of winning an award again this year, being nominated in the Best Talent Show category alongside Dancing on Ice, Britain's Got Talent and The Voice UK. For the first time ever, Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag is up for the Comedy award. Having triumphed at both The Emmys and the Golden Globes, it's a popular contender, and is in a category with Ricky Gervais's After Life, Derry Girls, Sex Education, and Mrs Brown's Boys.

The Factual Award sees Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out, Ambulance, Gogglebox, Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip, and Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs all go head-to-head, while the Best Drama award category is made up of Killing Eve, Casualty, Line of Duty, Peaky Blinders and Call the Midwife. The Best Drama Performance, meanwhile, will see Peaky Blinders' Cillian Murphy up against Luther's Idris Elba, Killing Eve's Jodie Comer, Gentleman Jack's Suranne Jones, and Casualty's Michael Stevenson.

