Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield announced this exciting baby news on This Morning

Holly Willoughby is one of the nation's most popular TV presenters and our readers love tuning into This Morning, so it was no surprise that this baby news story about the This Morning family expanding went down a treat with viewers and our readers alike in fact, it was one of our most-read stories of 2019!

Back in June, Holly and co-presenter Phillip Schofield proudly announced live on TV that their cameraman, Steve, and their floor manager, Alex, had welcomed their second baby together – a baby boy named Max. Holly and Phil began the show by making the very exciting baby announcement.

The presenting duo looked proud as punch at the time as they revealed the news and the romantic story behind the couple. "Many years ago one of our cameramen Steve locked eyes with floor manager Alex across the studio and in the early hours of yesterday morning they welcomed baby Max James to the world," she told the audience. "Beautiful family, congratulations! We have watched that little bump grow."

Following the exciting announcement, mother-of-three Holly then went on to further surprise viewers by declaring that she had correctly predicted the gender of Alex and Steve's baby.

"You were right in your prediction," Phillip confirmed before Holly explained that she can correctly guess the gender of an unborn baby by the way an expectant mum holds her hands on her bump. "I have this way to predict what baby you are having and I am quite successful. If you hold your hand like this on your bump – where your hands bend, or that curve of your fingers," she explained.

"If it goes in, it's a boy"

She continued: "If it goes in down the bottom there, that's a boy, and if it goes out it's a girl. It's as subtle as that. You can't do it when you're really, really pregnant. It's kind of a midway point, that's a good time!"

Phillip then confirmed that Holly is always right, adding: "I think you have had a 100 per cent success rate, so far."

Holly showed viwers her tip on how to guess a baby's gender

Fans at home seemed to take notes and try out Holly's technique with many attempting to predict their unborn baby's gender from the comfort of their sofa. "Using @hollywills gender prediction I am having a boy... we shall see in 12 weeks time ????!!!!" one follower wrote on Twitter.