Dancing on Ice Christmas Special: everything you need to know Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are back for Christmas

If you're counting down the days until Dancing on Ice returns, ITV have come to the rescue with a Christmas special to fill the void. Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will front the show and introduce you to the 12 celebrities who will be vying for your votes come January. With the recent loss of Michael Barrymore, who was forced to withdraw from the competition after breaking his hand during training, fans will be delighted to know that he will still feature in the special as it was filmed earlier this month. Here's everything you need to know about the Dancing on Ice Christmas Special.

When does Dancing on Ice Christmas Special air?

The Dancing on Ice Christmas Special will air on Sunday 22 December on ITV at 7pm. You can also watch it on catch up on the ITV Hub.

Who will star in the Dancing on Ice Christmas Special?

Fans will catch their first glimpse at the 12 celebrities as they take to the ice for the very first time with their professional partners. Celebrities include journalist and ITV news anchor Lucrezia Molinari, talk show host Trisha Goddard, model Caprice Bourret, magician Ben Hanlin, Diversity's Perri Kiely, Coronation Street's Lisa George, Steps star Ian 'H' Watkins, Love Island's Maura Higgins, footballer Kevin Kilbane, Paralympian Libby Clegg and Joe Swash finish off the line up alongside new arrival Radzi Chinyanganya, who has replaced Michael Barrymore.

Who else is in the Dancing on Ice Christmas Special?

There will also be performances from previous Dancing on Ice stars Gemma Collins, Jake Quickenden – who won the series in 2018 – and Ray Quinn – who won the show in 2009. There will also be a special performance from judges Jane Torvill and Christopher Dean. ITV also promise there’ll be a “whole host of incredible performances featuring some very special guests”.

When does Dancing on Ice start?

Dancing on Ice will return with a full series on Sunday 5 January on ITV at 6pm. It too will be hosted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, who have fronted the show together since it first began back in 2006.

