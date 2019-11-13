Happy Valley star joins Death in Paradise season nine cast

Are you looking forward to the upcoming season of Death in Paradise? Not only will there be a whole new detective inspector taking over the station on the island of St. Marie, the show has also announced their exciting line-up of guest stars, the likes of which includes EastEnders actress Nina Wadia, Sherlock actress Louise Brealey and Sanditon actress Alexandra Roach.

The show will also welcome the Inside No. 9 and Happy Valley star Steve Pemberton, who opened up about joining the cast on the Caribbean island. He said: "Death in Paradise is such a well-loved and established show and it was a pleasure to be part of series nine. The cast and crew were brilliant and with the bonus of filming in Guadeloupe with my old pal Ralf, it was an opportunity that I couldn’t miss."

Louise will also be joining the cast

Speaking about the casting, Tim Key, Executive Producer of Death In Paradise said: "Our casting director, Sacha Green, has really excelled this year, delivering one of the strongest guest casts we’ve ever had. It’s wonderful to see how enthusiastic everyone is when they join the Death in Paradise family – it feels like a real badge of honour! I can’t wait to share the results of everyone’s hard work with our audience next year."

READ:I'm A Celebrity star Kate Garraway reveals nightmare start to jungle adventure

Ralf Little has joined as the new DI

Ben Miller, who played DI Richard Poole for two series, recently opened up about the show's popularity, telling Digital Spy: "I feel really proud [of it]. It's amazing because it's all over the world. Wherever you go now, there's people that watch it. And it's not easy to make something like that and I don't think anybody really knows why things catch a wind, catch a moment, they're not even aware of."

READ: Death in Paradise season nine new cast revealed – and it includes a Sherlock star!