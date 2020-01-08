Ugly Betty creator Silvio Horta dies aged 45

Ugly Betty writer and director Silvio Horta tragically passed away on Tuesday aged 45. According to Variety, Silvio died by suicide. Family, friends and colleagues have flooded to social media to pay tribute to the talented producer. The star of Ugly Betty, America Ferrera, shared a message about Silvio on Instagram, writing: "I'm stunned and heartbroken to hear the devastating news of Ugly Betty creator, Silvio Horta’s death. His talent and creativity brought me and so many others such joy and light. I’m thinking of his family and loved ones who must be in so much pain right now- and of the whole Ugly Betty family who feel this loss so deeply."

Other Ugly Betty cast members also paid tribute, including Christopher Gorham, who played Henry. He wrote: "Silvio Horta gave me two of the greatest opportunities in my career with Jake 2.0 and Ugly Betty. I will be forever grateful for his creativity, his enormous heart, and his friendship. His family was his world and my heart goes out to them tonight. Let’s all take care of each other." Vanessa Williams, who played Wilhelmina Slater, shared a snap of herself with Silvio, writing: "Still in shock after hearing the tragic news of our Ugly Betty creator Silvio Horta. His creativity and passion will be missed by so many of us that worked with him. May he Rest in Peace."

Silvio was born in Miami in 1974, and graduated from Coral Gables Senior High School before attending NYU's Tisch School of the Arts. He opened up about the harrowing truth about working on Ugly Betty back in 2008 in an interview, saying: "My first year doing this, people would constantly ask me, 'Aren't you happy? You must be thrilled. You've got a hit show. You must be having the time of your life. 'Well, no, I'm not. It's all consuming.' I was so exhausted by the time I got home on Friday night, I was just paralysed. I didn't want to go out. I didn't want to socialise and I had so much work to do. That was it. That was my life.'