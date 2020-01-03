Kim Cattrall shares heartbreaking tribute to brother on his birthday two years after his death 

Kim Cattrall has shared a photo of herself with her late brother, Christopher, on what have been his 57th birthday. In the snap, the pair are smiling widely at the camera, and the Sex and the City actress captioned the post: "Happy Birthday to my little brother, Christopher aka ‘Topher’ or ‘Toe’. A sweet & gentle soul. Miss you today and everyday. RIP."

Kim with her brother Christopher

Christopher died by suicide in February 2018 after going missing at his Canada home, sparking a widespread search. Kim had posted on her Instagram appealing to people who might have seen him, before announcing that he had sadly passed away. At the time, she wrote: "It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall. At this time we ask for privacy. We want to thank you all on social media for your outpouring of love and support in this trying time."

READ: Sex and the City Smith actor weighs in on Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker feud

The tragic news sparked a public feud between a grieving Kim and her former co-star, Sarah Jessica Parker, who had commented on the post to offer her condolences. In a statement posted to Instagram, Kim responded: "I don't need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker... My mum asked me today, 'When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?' Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona."

READ: Sarah Jessica Parker breaks silence on 'feud' with Sex and the City co-star Kim Cattrall