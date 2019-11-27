The Mortal Instruments star Godfrey Gao dies aged 35

Actor Godfrey Gao, who was perhaps best known for his role in The Mortal Instruments, has tragically passed away aged 35. The Taiwanese-Canadian star collapsed on the set of the Chinese reality show Case Me, which seems teams competing against each other. The show's producers released a statement which read: "Guest participant Godfrey suddenly collapsed to the ground while running. The programme’s on-site paramedics began lifesaving measures immediately and urgently transported him to the hospital. After 2 hours of all-out efforts to save him, the hospital [said] he had suffered a sudden cardiac death."

Godfrey sadly passed away aged 35

China's Tencent News previously reported that an audience member heard Godfrey say that he was having some trouble moments before he collapsed. His agency, JetStar Entertainment, released a loving tribue to him, writing: In the early hours of 27 November, our beloved Godfrey collapsed while filming on set. Following three hours of rescue efforts, he unfortunately left us. We are very shocked and saddened and even until now find it impossible to accept."

Godfrey was known for his role in The Mortal Instruments

Godrey was perhaps best known for his role as Magnus Bane in The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones. He has also starred in the Chinese TV show Remembering Lichuan, and provided the Taiwanese voiceover for Ken in Toy Story 3. Fans of the star flocked to social media to pay tribute to him, with one writing: "I am beyond devastated to hear about the death of Godfrey Gao. This is a loss to us as a community as Asian artists and it’s fair to say it will never be the same without him." Another person added: "So stunned and saddened. I always thought #GodfreyGao could play #JamesBond. Frightening how he just collapsed and died at age 35."