Cause of stuntwoman's tragic death on Deadpool 2 set revealed

Fans were shocked following the death of stuntwoman Joi Harris on the set of Deadpool 2 back in 2017, and it has now been ruled by the Canadian safety organisation that the tragic death was down to the film's production company violating a number of safety regulations. According to Deadline, this included "instructing the stunt performer not to wear safety headgear while operating the motorcycle".

Joi was a stuntwoman for Zazie Beetz, who played Domino

Joi, 40, was performing her first film stunt when she was killed on the set of the blockbuster back in August 2017 after losing control of the bike and hitting the Shaw Tower. The ruling also confirmed that the film's production company, TCF Vancouver Productions Ltd "failed to ensure that the workplace was designed with safety controls in place so that the stunt performer or the motorcycle could not proceed beyond the perimeter of the film set. Barriers were absent that should have prevented the stunt performer and motorcycle from leaving the set perimeter".

Joi lost control of her motorcycle during filming

The report added that the company "failed to ensure that the stunt performer was provided with a new worker orientation and failed to ensure that the stunt performer completed the young and new worker orientation checklist". While the film's production company, 20th Century Fox, has already reached an out-of-court settlement with Joi's family, WorkSafeBC has said that the findings of the new report could result in a penalty for the production company.

The film was subsequently dedicated to Joi, and Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds paid tribute to her on Twitter, writing: "We're heartbroken, shocked and devastated... but recognise nothing can come close to the grief and inexplicable pain her family and loved ones must feel in this moment. My heart pours out to them - along with each and every person she touched in this world."