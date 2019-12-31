My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding's twin brothers Billy and Joe Smith die aged 32 

Twin brothers Billy and Joe Smith, who were best known for starring in season three of the popular reality show My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding back in 2013, passed away together on Saturday morning in Sevenoaks, Kent. They were 32. The brothers are believed to have died by suicide and Kent Police have confirmed to the BBC that their deaths were not being treated as suspicious.

The twins appeared in the Channel 4 show back in 2013

While the twins' family have yet to release an official statement, their cousin Phoebe Charleen Smith spoke to The Telegraph about their deaths. According to Phoebe, Joe had recently been diagnosed with cancer, and his brother had struggled with the news. She said: "Joey told the family he got the all-clear after chemo two months ago, but we don’t know if that’s true now. They went missing, and Joey’s phone was turned off. Then we found a note. It said that they wanted it like this, and we would find them in the woods where they played with the family years ago."

Billy's partner, Kristina Delaney, posted a loving tribute to them both on Facebook, writing: "I wish I could have done more for you both I do, may you both get the best beds in heaven. Bill please please please be happy now I’m just persuading myself you're happier." Paddy Doherty, who also appeared on the show, posted a video tribute to the pair, saying: "There’s always worse than yourself. Pray for the boys’ family, the boys’ mother and father, help them be strong and get through this. I’m very, very sorry for your troubles."