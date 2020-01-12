Who is Call the Midwife's Alec Newman? Everything you need to know The show is back for its ninth series

Call the Midwife is back and fans cannot get enough. The much-loved BBC drama premiered the first episode of series nine on Sunday 5 January, moving viewers to tears. With the new series and plot lines, comes new faces, including Alec Newman, who plays Father Duncombe. But who is Alec? Here's all you need to know…

Alec Newman stars in brand new Call the Midwife

Who is Alec Newman?

Alec is a Scottish actor born in Glasgow in 1974. The TV star clearly comes from a creative arts family – his father was a member of 1960s Scottish pop-rock band The Marmalade, and his brother, John James Newman appeared on hit BBC show The Voice for its first series in 2012.

MORE: Call the Midwife star Miriam Margolyes reveals the telling off she received from the Queen

The actor plays Father Duncombe in the show

Despite being exposed to the performing arts world via his dad's successful music career, Alec considered a career in professional football. However, he was eventually bitten by the acting bug and went on to join the National Youth Theatre company at the age of 17. Afterwards, Alec then enrolled at the prestigious London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.

What else has he been in?

Alec has appeared in many well-known television shows and films over his career. One of his earliest television roles was in Scottish detective drama Taggart in 1997, before going to appear in Sci Fi Channel's Dune and in BBC spy drama Spooks. Alec has also appeared in US television series such as Buffy the Vampire Slayer spin-off Angel, Star Trek: Enterprise and Outlander. More recently, Alec has starred in popular British television shows such as Silent Witness, Casualty and Waterloo Road.

The 45-year-old has conquered the world of film, appearing in 2011's A Lonely Place to Die, alongside Mission Impossible star Sean Harris, and in 2017 thriller The Snowman. Alec also lends his voice to a number of popular video games such as Assassins Creed and Warhammer.

MORE: Death in Paradise makes huge change to show in season nine premiere

The popular BBC show has returned for its ninth series

His role in Call the Midwife

In December, before the series nine Christmas special, Alec took to Twitter to announce he was joining Calling the Midwife. The actor retweeted the official Call the Midwife Twitter account, writing: "Bit of my mug in this one ....It’s a great show with wonderful people all over the place!" Alec plays the role of Father Duncombe in the drama, but the character finds himself in a tricky situation.

In the first episode, viewers saw a baby abandoned after the mother, Brenda (played by Emma Lowndes), left her child after fearing she couldn't provide for them. Brenda is the housekeeper for Father Duncombe, who distances himself from the child before it's hinted that he is the biological father, despite the Catholic priest being bound to a life of celibacy.

Find out what happens next on Call the Midwife on Sunday 12 January at 8pm on BBC One.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.