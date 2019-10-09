Casualty star Cathy Shipton confirms she's leaving the show after 33 years The end of an era…

Casualty star Cathy Shipton is filming her last scenes as Lisa "Duffy" Duffin on the iconic British medical TV show, as she revealed on Wednesday. The star, who first donned the character's nursing uniform back in 1986, is leaving as part of a heart-wrenching storyline. Duffy was diagnosed with early-onset dementia back in March, and recently revealed the news to her ex-husband Charlie Fairhead (Derek Thompson).

Cathy Shipton has played Duffy since 1986

In a statement, the popular actress said: "Walking in Duffy's shoes through the years has taught me so much, for which I'll be forever grateful. I'm honoured and humbled to have played this inspiring woman. With sadness, but a sense of completion, l say goodbye." Cathy also confirmed the message on Twitter, writing: "So, today l'm filming some of my last scenes ever playing Duffy! What a wonderful life l've had interwoven with mine all these years. Duffy - it's been an honour and a privilege."

Her followers were quick to share their reactions to the news. One wrote: "Sad to hear you're hanging up Duffy's uniform, Cath. You've been phenomenal throughout the years and Duffy has been fun to watch. Wishing you all the best for the future," while another added: "End of an era is an understatement. Congratulations on an incredible job over the years, and what a way to go out."

@BBCCasualty So, today l'm filming some of my last scenes ever playing Duffy! What a wonderful life l've had interwoven with mine all these years. Duffy - it's been an honour and a privilege. ❤ pic.twitter.com/SRY4LqJ5Ku — catherine shipton (@cathship27) October 9, 2019

The actress confirmed that she was leaving the show on Twitter

Other fans commented on how much her portrayal had meant to them personally, writing: "Oh Cathy! I have grown up watching you play Duffy for years, it was through Duffy that I wanted to be a nurse," and: "My father died last November of dementia, to see close family not recognising you and how the person changes is heart breaking. Well done [for] bringing this into the public eye." The good news is that the 62-year-old, who also starred in Spice World and The Bill, won't be leaving our screens just yet – her last scenes will be shown in 2020.

