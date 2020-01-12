Dancing on Ice came back with a bang at the beginning of the new year and sufficiently blew away our January blues. The show may have only returned last weekend, but it has already sparked a romance. Professional skater Brianne Delcourt and former footballer Kevin Kilbane are paired up for the show's competition, and now have confirmed that they are a couple (more on that later). But who else has Brianne dated? If you've ever wondered about the Canadian pro skater's love life, look no further – we've done some investigating and gathered all the information you need…

Brianne won the show in 2011

Danny Young

Brianne Delcourt started dating Coronation Street actor Danny Young after meeting on the show's fifth series in 2010. At the time, Brianne was dancing with Hollyoaks actor Kieron Richardson and Danny was dancing with pro-skater Frankie Poultney. Despite not being paired up for the show, Danny and Brianne clearly got on and the couple started dating shortly after the series finished and moved in together later that year. Once the next series started in 2011, however, it was reported that the couple had split after Brianne started rehearsing with actor Sam Attwater.

Danny Young (back left) dated Brianne (front right)

Sam Attwater

After Brianne split with Danny, she then started dating her celebrity partner for series six, Sam Attwater. Sam, who has appeared in Hollyoaks, EastEnders and Mr Selfridge, and his pro-skating partner announced that they were dating during the show, but many questioned the legitimacy of their relationship after Sam was pictured kissing another contestant. Despite this, the couple were public about them dating, but after the show ended, they didn't pursue a relationship.

Sam Attwater and Brianne in 2011

Matt Lapinskas

Former EastEnders actor Matt Lapinskas joined Dancing on Ice in 2013 and was Brianne Delcourt's partner. When he started the show, Matt was dating co-star Shona McGarty. The soap stars had been dating for 18 months until they broke up during the series, after Shona had sat in the audience to support Matt. It then transpired that Matt had started dating Brianne! The skating partners denied it, but Brianne later revealed they had cheated after Matt broke up with her to start another relationship with a theatre actress. The professional skater told The Sun: "Matt has totally betrayed me. He's been nasty and he's lied, when all I’ve done for the last two years is try to help and protect him." She added: "I've stood by and lied for him about when we got together as I loved him and didn’t want to hurt Shona."

Matt and Brianne started dating in 2013

Kevin Kilbane

Former footballer Kevin Kilbane, who has played for clubs including Everton and Sunderland, will be showing off his new skating skills alongside previous champion Brianne. The pair have been training almost daily for the past four months, and now they have confirmed that they are an item.

Brianne and Kevin have confirmed they are dating

Although Brianne has dated previous partners on the show, she recently insisted that her relationship with Kevin was different, calling him her "best friend." Will they go the distance?

