She's set to skate onto the ice for her very first Dancing on Ice performance this Sunday, and former Love Island star Maura Higgins has spoken out on how the show will affect her relationship with boyfriend, and fellow ex-islander, Curtis Pritchard.

Speaking on Thursday's Loose Women, the reality star explained that she and Curtis are not fazed by the show's so-called 'curse'. After being asked by the panel, Maura said: "I don't think [Curtis] is worried," adding, "I'm very lucky because Curtis is obviously used to the whole dancing world, he knows that you have to have a connection to your partner."

Maura is skating alongside Alexander Demetrious

Despite being certain that her dancer boyfriend wouldn't worry about her being on the show, the reality star did admit that the couple, who started dating in 2019 after appearing on Love Island, do not spend as much time together as they'd like. "We don't see each other as much as we'd hoped, but we're busy and because we're in the same line of work now we understand that and when we see each other it's amazing."

Maura and Curtis have been dating since summer 2019

Maura, who will be skating alongside Alexander Demetriou on the ITV show, also opened up about her close relationship with her professional partner. "Do you know what we get on really well," she said, continuing: "We spend every single day together we have to get on, we have to have a connection."

The 28-year-old also went on to talk about her nerves on Sunday's upcoming performance: "I'm a nervous wreck, everyone was asking me last Sunday how I was feeling and I was saying 'I just want to get on the ice, I just want to skate now', but now that it's coming on Sunday, I'm nervous, it's the most nervous I've ever felt about anything in my entire life."

Dancing on Ice continues on ITV on Sunday 12 January at 6pm.

