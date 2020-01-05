Who is Dancing On Ice star Lucrezia Millarini: everything you need to know about the journalist from career to love life Dancing On Ice is back!

From the newsroom to the ice rink, ITV news presenter Lucrezia Millarini is getting her skates on and gearing up for the this year's series of Dancing On Ice. Pairing up with professional skater Brendyn Hatfield, the journalist is no doubt hoping to impress the judges and the viewers with her skills on the show which starts on Sunday 5 January. But who is Lucrezia, and is she married? We've done some investigating and here is a roundup of all you need to know about the hopeful contestant...

Broadcast journalist is taking part in this year's Dancing On Ice

Who is Lucrezia?

Lucrezia, 43, is a broadcast journalist and news reporter currently working for ITV. She fronts the flagship programme, ITV News London, as well as the Lunchtime News and the Weekend News. Before starting her career in journalism, Lucrezia studied Law at Bristol University and went on to train as a barrister.

Lucrezia is an ITV broadcast journalist

Lucrezia has enjoyed a successful career in journalism and has over ten years of experience in the field. According to her management's website, Knight Ayton, Lucrezia broke the news of the birth of two royal babies and was part of ITV's on-screen team on the day of Harry and Meghan's wedding.

Love life

There is little known about Lucrezia's love life but, according to her management, the journalist is married and lives with her husband in London along with their pet pooch, Milo, of whom Lucrezia posts many pictures on social media. The journalist is thought to have married to her husband in 2013.

Lucrezia often posts pictures of her dog Milo

Dancing On Ice

The reporter is pairing up with Brendyn Hatfield for the skating competition, a new professional to the series. And Lucrezia is clearly in good hands, as the newcomer has performed as a professional figure skater all across the world as part of global phenomenon Disney On Ice.

The Dancing On Ice series 12 line-up

On joining the ITV show, Lucrezia told HELLO! and other reporters: "What's really surprising for me is just how tough it is, it's physically quite gruelling because you're learning these news things". The 43-year-old continued: "But mentally as well because I really want to be good at it and I wasn't straight away, and I thought 'oh god this is so much harder than I thought it was going to be' but then there's something that clicks and you go 'okay im starting to learn it now'." We think she's going to be great!

