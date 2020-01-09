Dancing on Ice professional Vanessa Bauer has shared not only a video of the shocking moment she crashed head-first into the side of an ice rink during rehearsals, but also a photo of her injuries.

Taking to Instagram, the 23-year-old pro – who is partnered with Perri Keily from Diversity – shared a video of the shocking moment after taking to her Stories with a photo of her facial injuries.

The talented performer uploaded a GIF of herself holding tissues to the left side of her face and wrote: "Just took the most embarrassing and painful fall of my career. @theicecapture caught it though, so be ready for the vid to come." In the next GIF, Vanessa could be seen removing the blue tissues from her face to reveal painful red marks on the spot where her face collided with the side of the rink. She added: "Fell straight on my face." In the next story, Vanessa can be heard saying: "Man, I'm so glad my face is not broken."

As for the video itself, the moment of impact has left fans shocked. Captioned: "THAT just happened. I literally thought I broke my face. It started off so well. Good thing I know how to stop. Not. At least @theicecapture caught it so you're welcome guys," followers were quick to express their shock after watching the clip.

Beneath the video, one wrote: "Wow! That was a nasty fall. Thank god you're OK." Another added: "Oh my God! Hope that hasn't bruised. Videos like this remind us how much respect we have for skaters." A third went as far as to say: "That is the worst ever rink fall I have seen!"

Even Westlife star Brian McFadden was taken aback by the video, commenting: "Jesus! Are you OK?" Thankfully Vanessa was left with nothing more than some bruising.

