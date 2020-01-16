Meet the two new contestants Connagh and Finley heading into the Love Island villa tonight Are they your type on paper?

The Love Island villa has only been occupied by the young, beautiful singles for five days but already we've seen a tense coupling up, an Islander waving goodbye, and more "shall we go for a chat?"s than we can count. But Thursday's episode is possibly going to be the most dramatic of the series so far as two new Islanders are strutting in to shake up the South African pad. So who are these new contenders? Here's all you need to know about Connagh and Finley…

WATCH: Take a look around the Love Island villa with Laura Whitmore

Connagh Howard

First up we have Cardiff's finest, Connagh Howard. The 27-year-old works as a model and rates himself as an 8.5 out of 10 no less. According to his social media, he is also signed up to an acting agency and has even appeared in an advert with boxing champ Anthony Joshua. He told ITV: "I'm a big boxing fan. I was really excited to meet him. In the ad we are both training. It was pretty nerve-wracking, he's a big boy!"

MORE: Paige Turley: inside the Love Island star's relationship with Lewis Capaldi

Connagh is a model from Cardiff

Speaking in an interview prior to entering the villa, he told ITV: "I like brunettes, a girl with nice eyes, who likes to take care of themselves. I'm looking for someone I can be myself with." And it seems that Connagh already has his sights set on some of the girls. "I fancy Shaughna, Sophie and Siânnise." Shaughna is currently single after being un-coupled from Callum, Sophie is coupled up with Connor, and Siânnise with Nas.

Connagh invites Sophie on his first date in the villa

After Connagh arrived in the villa, as viewers will see in Thursday's episode, he first invited Sophie out for a date in a romantic vineyard while the others (mainly Connor, let's face it) waited nervously back at the villa. And on the date, Sophie was open to Connagh about her situation with Connor (let's be thankful their names are spelt differently), as she told the new boy: "I feel like I am happy with Connor. But obviously we're only a couple of days in so it would be silly to close myself off completely, so we'll have to see how the next couple of days go." Could Sophie's head be turned?

Finley Tapp

The second Islander heading into the villa is Finley Tapp. The 20-year-old (knows as Finn) is a recruitment consultant from Milton Keynes and describes himself as "outgoing and good looking" – modest, too. In his interview prior to entering the villa, the recruiter revealed that he tends to meet dates through work. "I usually tend to meet people in real life, like through work or people I know. I don't tend to do online dating."

MORE: How is Love Island's Sophie related to Rochelle Humes? All the details you need to know

Finn is a recruiter from Milton Keynes

Finn is also the sporty type, and is a semi-professional footballer for Oxford City. Like Connagh, Finn's going in with a strong idea of what he's looking for. "I want a girl who is fun and outgoing and someone who can make me laugh. I don't have a type looks wise but obviously you want that initial attraction," he said. Finley also revealed that he has his eye on Paige, who's currently single after Ollie Williams decided to leave the show. But, again similar to Connagh, the contestant also likes the look of Sophie and Siânnise.

Siânnise seemed to enjoy her date with Finn

For Finn's first date, he invited Siânnise to the picturesque vineyard and the two seemingly got on well. Siânnise, who works as a beauty consultant, told the Beach Hut after the date, "I feel like there was a little bit of a spark there. He did have something about him and I did think he was really good looking – so who knows?" Things are about to get interesting – roll on 9pm!

Love Island continues on Thursday 16 January, 9pm on ITV2

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.