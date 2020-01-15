Paige Turley isn't having much luck in the Love Island villa so far. The 22-year-old has found herself single after coupling up with heir to the Lanhydrock estate Ollie Williams, who announced on Tuesday he has quit the show after only three days! But while they weren't exactly a couple, there is one ex-boyfriend who made a longer-lasting impression on Paige than Ollie – singer Lewis Capaldi. Paige and the Scottish hitmaker, 23, dated for over a year when they were teenagers, and he has admitted he had no idea she was appearing on the hit ITV2 show. But why did the couple break-up? And did he really write his number one hit song about her? Keep reading to find out…

When did Paige Turley and Lewis Capaldi date?

Paige and Lewis dated when she was around 18 and they were together for a year before calling it quits. Speaking on New Zealand show The Edge earlier this week, he said: "I've known her for years. 18 when we first met, 19 when we started going out, 20 when we finished going out. It was a very amicable breakup."

Paige is looking for 'the one' on Love Island

Why did Paige Turley and Lewis Capaldi break-up?

According to reports, the relationship ended after Paige had a fling with one of Lewis's close friends, Garry Greig. But neither Paige nor Lewis has confirmed this and instead they have both insisted that the break-up was an "amicable" one. Paige said before entering the villa: "It ended really amicably and we're still pals." While Lewis said: "It was a very amicable breakup."

Did Lewis Capaldi write Someone You Loved about Paige Turley?

Lewis' huge number one hit Someone You Loved was reportedly written about his time with Paige. Lewis has kept tight-lipped over the identity of the woman who inspired the song. But he previously revealed: "I met a lady. She was very nice. I loved her. I loved the look of her and I love how she spoke. We dated for a year and a half, then she left me. Then I wrote an album about it and I still think about it every day."

Lewis is rumoured to have written Someone You Loved about Paige

What has Lewis Capaldi said about Paige Turley appearing on Love Island?

Lewis spoke for the first time this week about Paige's appearance on Love Island and admitted he had no idea she was going on the show, but joked that if she wins he wants a share of the prize money. Speaking on New Zealand show The Edge, Lewis said: "The prize is like £50,000 and I'll be like, 'Well listen. They asked you to go on it, right. I'm not saying I'm the reason but also… slide me two grand!’"

The 23-year-old continued: "She never told me she was going on it. That would have been a nice heads up. But fair play and good luck to her. I'll be watching it – like, 'Go on Paige, come on.' When she's on a date with a boy, I'll be like, 'Come on, kiss him.' I hope she wins."

How does Paige Turley think Lewis Capaldi will react to her appearing on Love Island?

Speaking ahead of her arrival in the villa, Paige revealed: "I think Lewis will find the fact I'm on the show funny. You never know, he might even vote. Me and Lewis are still very, very friendly. You've seen his social media. He's a very witty, funny guy, so he'll probably make a total joke about it."

