Strictly Come Dancing may have finished for another year, but that doesn't mean the friendships formed on the show have come to an end. Giovanni Pernice has proved that he is still close to his former partner Michelle Visage – and fans are delighted! The pro dancer has been announced as a special guest of Michelle's at this weekend's RuPaul's DragCon at London's Olympia. Sharing the surprise on Instagram, Michelle captioned a photo of the pair: "SURPRISE! WE'RE BAAAAAACK! Michelle and @pernicegiovann1 will be talking about their fiery dancing partnership that turned into a fabulous friendship! Join these two dynamos for all the T and laughs, ONLY at @rupaulsdragcon on SUNDAY AT 10AM in the Tea Room!!! REUNITED AND IT FEELS SO GOOD."

Fans of the pair were thrilled with the news, with one commenting: "What an amazing surprise!! Can't wait to see u at DragCon!!! Dreams come true!!" Another simply said: "Dream team." While a third added: "I can't even tell you how happy I am about this- I'm bringing my 10-year-old daughter to Drag Con this weekend and she was excited before, but now?!? She LOVES you both! See you Sunday."

Giovanni and Michelle will appear together at RuPaul's DragCon on Sunday

Their reunion comes after Michelle was forced to deny claims which suggested she was "unhappy" with Giovanni being her professional partner on Strictly. It was reported in November that the relationship between the RuPaul's Drag Race judge and pro dancer was "tense" and "strained", which Michelle strenuously denied. Taking to her Instagram page at the time, Michelle explained: "The articles about my partner and I have been upsetting. If anyone knows us, you would know how close Giovanni and I are. Gio is my best friend in this competition, he is my rock and I trust him with everything."

Michelle and Giovanni denied claims they clashed during Strictly

She added: "We have the most fun and laughs together and to suggest otherwise is just sad. At this very moment, we are focusing on Blackpool and we are SO excited to share our magical dance with all of you."

