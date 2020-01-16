Holly Willoughby has revealed she would "love" to take part in Strictly Come Dancing during a chat with professional dancer Giovanni Pernice. Speaking to the star on Wednesday's episode of This Morning, the presenter was forced to comment after Giovanni said she would be his "perfect partner". She asked the pro dancer: "Do you ever think, 'I'd love that celeb to come in, I'd like to dance with that person.' Do you have a hit list?" With her co-host Phillip Schofield quipping: "They're all saying in my ear, 'Are you waiting for him to say your name?' Yes!"

Trying to persuade Holly, professional Giovanni pleaded: "I keep telling you, you have to do the show." To which, Holly replied: "I know, I know and I love the show. I'm a massive fan." Giovanni then added: "You'll have to do it at some point. You would be the perfect partner." However, the mum-of-three admitted: "I can't... I don't know whether you saw me on Spin to Win [a This Morning segment] but my [dancing] skills have gone downhill." Phil quickly quipped: "You don't listen to John Barrowman, you can dance! I think you'd be great on there."

Back in 2017, Holly showcased her skills during an impromptu dance with Strictly pro Giovanni on This Morning. The star told Giovanni at the time: "I am going to fall in love with you by the end of this," and the pro told her: "You're ready for Strictly!" Meanwhile, on Sunday night, Holly took to Instagram to share a video that had been taken backstage at Dancing on Ice. The video, which was filmed just before the programme started, saw her learning how to dance with the help of judges John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo.

Phillip was the person taking the video, and could be heard saying from behind the camera: "Yes! Beautiful," as he encouraged his co-star. John later shared a short video capturing Holly and Phil dancing to the background music during the show's ad break. Holly for Strictly 2020? Let's hope so!

