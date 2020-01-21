Prince Harry makes funny remark after being quizzed about featuring in The Crown The Duke of Sussex is preparing for a new life with his wife and son in Canada

Prince Harry has joked that he will stop The Crown producers filming before his life can be featured, according to royal biographer Angela Levin. The writer joined the Netflix show's historian consultant Robert Lacey on BBC Breakfast to speak about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to step back as senior members of the royal family. "One extra one and hopefully you won't disagree on this either," teased host Dan Walker. "I know Robert you work as an advisor on The Crown, you probably can't tell us too much but this certainly makes for those who like that TV series it will make future series an interesting watch won't it?"

Prince Harry and Meghan are preparing for their new life together

"Well, we'll have to see," replied Robert. "I'm only the historical consultant to The Crown, I don't write it. If they want me to advise on this and I'm sure they would like your [Angela] advice on this too then we'll see what we can do. But I don't know what The Crown holds in store in that respect."

However, recalling a previous conversation she once had with Prince Harry, Angela recalled: "Well Harry, when I went to interview him at the palace, the first thing he said to me when he shook my hand was, 'Are you watching The Crown?'"

"And I had been at the time and I felt very embarrassed," she added. "I got up and he said, 'I'm going to make sure I stop it before they get to me.'" To which, Robert remarked: "Well maybe they will, let's see."

The comments come shortly after Netflix's chief content officer Ted Sarandos revealed that he would be interested in having Prince Harry and Meghan be part of the popular period drama. "Who wouldn't be interested?" he said in reference to the Daily Mail's report at the Producer's Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday. "Yes, sure."

