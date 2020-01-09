ITV will air a last minute 'crisis' documentary about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be stepping back from royal duties

ITV has announced that it will make room on its schedule for a special, last minute documentary about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following the news that the couple will be stepping back from royal duties. The documentary, called Harry & Meghan: A Royal Crisis?, will air on Sunday at 10.15pm, the broadcaster has announced.

During the documentary, royal editor Chris Ship will look back at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's famous love story and past interviews with the pair will be replayed. The probable repercussions for Windsor and the rest of the royal family will also be explored.

Harry and Meghan visit Canada House

An ITV billing said: "The love story of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had, from the start, been one that promised to reshape and modernise the British monarchy. But the cracks began to show as their unease and unhappiness in their roles became increasingly evident, culminating in a no-holds barred interview for ITV with Tom Bradby last autumn."

It continued: "But as the couple announced their plan to withdraw from their lives as senior royals in an unprecedented and shocking statement, that blindsided the family and sent the media into meltdown, ITV asks why this has happened and what’s next for the couple and their ambition to become new ‘progressive’, financially independent royals and how this sits with their place in the family."

On Wednesday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shocked the world with their decision to step back from royal duties and become financially independent, which they announced on their Sussex Royal Instagram account to their 10.2million followers.

The Queen has been the only member of the royal family so far to speak out publicly about Harry and Meghan's decision – which she is understood to have not be informed of before they made the announcement. In a statement via Buckingham Palace, a spokesperson for Her Majesty said: "Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through."

