Prince Harry made the sweetest reference to his baby son Archie in his first speech since the Queen announced that he and his wife Meghan will be stepping down from royal duty. Speaking at The Ivy Chelsea Garden during a private fundraiser in aid of his charity Sentebale on Sunday night, the 35-year-old shared a heartwarming anecdote about his eight-month-old son seeing snow for the first time. Acknowledging the support he has received over the years, Harry revealed: "It has also been a privilege to meet so many of you, and to feel your excitement for our son Archie, who saw snow for the first time the other day and thought it was bloody brilliant!"

WATCH: Harry's speech in full

The heartfelt speech came one day after the Queen formally outlined the plans for Harry and Meghan's future. On the night, Harry had addressed recent events, saying: "Before I begin, I must say that I can only imagine what you may have heard or perhaps read over the last few weeks.... So, I want you to hear the truth from me, as much as I can share – not as a Prince, or a Duke, but as Harry, the same person that many of you have watched grow up over the last 35 years – but with a clearer perspective."

READ: Future of Harry and Meghan's staff at Frogmore Cottage revealed

Archie was born on 6 May 2019

The couple will now split their time between the UK and North America as they begin to transition into their new independent life. Despite the imminent move, Harry continued by saying that the UK will always be his home and that he and Meghan had hoped to serve the Queen and country: "The UK is my home and a place that I love. That will never change. I have grown up feeling support from so many of you, and I watched as you welcomed Meghan with open arms as you saw me find the love and happiness that I had hoped for all my life.

MORE: Cressida Bonas breaks silence over Prince Harry and Meghan's shock decision

"Finally, the second son of Diana got hitched, hurray! I also know you’ve come to know me well enough over all these years to trust that the woman I chose as my wife upholds the same values as I do. And she does, and she's the same woman I fell in love with. We both do everything we can to fly the flag and carry out our roles for this country with pride. Once Meghan and I were married, we were excited, we were hopeful, and we were here to serve."

Harry and Meghan at Canada House before announcing their decision

Harry also thanked Sentebale for giving him an outlet to focus on following Princess Diana's death. He and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho founded the charity in 2006 as a way to support HIV-positive children and youth in Lesotho and Botswana. Harry concluded his speech by thanking his grandmother, stating: "I will always have the utmost respect for my grandmother, my commander in chief, and I am incredibly grateful to her and the rest of my family, for the support they have shown Meghan and I over the last few months.

"I will continue to be the same man who holds his country dear and dedicates his life to supporting the causes, charities and military communities that are so important to me. Together, you have given me an education about living. And this role has taught me more about what is right and just than I could have ever imagined. We are taking a leap of faith - thank you for giving me the courage to take this next step."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.