Emmerdale's Jonathan Wrather teases how long his character will be on the show There's been plenty of drama in the Dales this week

On Thursday night's Emmerdale, Graham Foster's murderer was finally exposed to viewers after almost a week of guessing the perpetrator. In a shocking twist to the tale, Pierce Harris, played by Jonathan Wrather, was revealed as the one behind Graham's fate, which ended earlier this week. And now, after coming back to the show from a three year break, the actor has opened up on his dramatic return to the Dales, and even teased how long he is set to stay.

WATCH: Jonathan Wrather on returning to the dales

Speaking on Friday's This Morning, the 50-year-old actor was asked by hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford how long he'll be on the show. "That kind of questions gives too much away… but everyone should be a little worried. Everyone needs to watch their backs, I think." He continued: "I'm not saying he's on a rampage but he has something to prove, he's very intent on rescuing Rhona from [Graham]."

Jonathan's character, Pierce, was jailed in 2017 after being found guilty for raping his wife Rhona, played by Zoe Henry, on their wedding night. Jonathan touched on how Pierce was using the murder of Graham to 'repent' on his previous crime. "He feels this is how he can repent, make amends, make things better, the least he can do, so in many ways he feels like a victim."

Jonathan returning to the show after his character was released from prison

The reveal on Pierce was shrouded in secrecy, even from the other cast members, and Jonathan explained that he had to go to great lengths to keep the secret. "I had an alias, half the cast didn't even know I was there, and I was sneaking in the side entrances to the studios, it was all kind of kept secret within the building and it worked out."

MORE: Terry Gilliam pay tribute to late co-star Terry Jones with dark joke

Jonathan also spoke about how nice it was to be back on the show with his fellow cast mates: "It was really lovely, it's like putting on an old pair of slippers coming back to that show. I enjoyed it so much first time round, and coming back was even better," he said. "It was just great seeing all those faces."

Viewers have been guessing all week who Graham's murderer is

On Friday's episode, viewers will receive a bit more clarity on the whole situation according to the actor. "We find out tonight what happened, tonight's Groundhog Day is kind of Pierce's Groundhog Day, and part of the sequences are shown in flashback, so we get a bit of backstory to where we get to the point where we're at [now]."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.