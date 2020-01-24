Terry Gilliam pay tribute to late co-star Terry Jones with dark joke

Terry Gilliam opened up about his late co-star, Terry Jones, on The Graham Norton Show, which will air on Friday night. In the episode, the Monty Python star paid tribute to his friend with dark comedy, explaining: "[Terry] was an extraordinary, unbelievable wonderful human being. Because we were both called Terry there was confusion and people would mix us up – what Terry had done they would blame me for and vice versa and now that Terry has left us, I want to make something very clear." He then revealed that he was wearing a T-shirt under his jacket which read: "I'm not dead yet."

Terry Gilliam opened up about his friendship with Terry Jones

He added: "The Pythons are now even more of an endangered species – a third of us are gone," a sentiment that was echoed by John Cleese on Twitter, who wrote: "Just heard about Terry J It feels strange that a man of so many talents and such endless enthusiasm, should have faded so gently away... Of his many achievements, for me the greatest gift he gave us all was his direction of 'Life of Brian'. Perfection. Two down, four to go."

Terry tragically passed away on Tuesday aged 77, having been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2016. A statement released by his family read: "We are deeply saddened to have to announce the passing of beloved husband and father, Terry Jones. Terry passed away on the evening of 21 January 2020 with his wife Anna Soderstrom by his side after a long, extremely brave but always good humoured battle with a rare form of dementia, FTD."

Terry passed away aged 77

It continued: "Over the past few days his wife, children, extended family and many close friends have been constantly with Terry as he gently slipped away at his home in north London. We have all lost a kind, funny, warm, creative and truly loving man whose uncompromising individuality, relentless intellect and extraordinary humour has given pleasure to countless millions across six decades. His work with Monty Python, his books, films, television programmes, poems and other work will live on forever, a fitting legacy to a true polymath."

