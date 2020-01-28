Coronation Street star reveals NTA nomination comes only one year after call centre job The Corrie star has wanted to act since a young age

Coronation Street star Peter Ash, who plays Paul Foreman on the soap, has opened up about his past ahead of Tuesday night's NTAs, where he has been nominated for the Best Newcomer award. Only a little more than 12 months ago, Peter, 36, was working at a call centre down the road from the Corrie studios. The soap star told The Mirror: "When I got the Coronation Street job I was working in a call centre just over the way at Media City."

WATCH: Coronation Street in 60 seconds

Since making the switch from salesman to actor, Peter said that he's much happier about arriving at work in the morning. He added: "I used to drive in here to work and think, 'Urgh, I am going to work' and now I think 'Yes! I am going to work'".

MORE: Coronation Street actor Neville Buswell dies at the age of 77

Peter has only been a Corrie cast member for just over a year

MORE: Inside Lucy Fallon's glam Coronation Street leaving do

The nominee, who has been a regular on the Corrie cobbles for just over a year, explained to the publication that the past twelve months have felt like a "whirlwind", noting that his NTA nomination was the "icing on the cake".

A Manchester local, Peter has wanted to act since he was just a child, when his mum enrolled him in local theatre groups, which he thoroughly enjoyed. However, it was a secondary school teacher that really made an acting career seem attainable.

Peter explained: "I was always into acting. My mum got me into local theatre groups and amateur dramatics. Then I started studying at high school and I had a really good drama teacher Mr Wall who started pushing me and made me think that this was something I could do as a job when I was older."

The Paul Foreman actor added: "He was honest. He said it was hard and it isn’t always going to be easy, which it isn’t. But I love it - when I am acting, I just love it."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.