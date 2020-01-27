Coronation Street actor Neville Buswell dies at the age of 77 The actor was best known for playing Ray Langton

Sad news from the world of soaps; Coronation Street actor Neville Buswell has died at the age of 77. The TV star, who was best known for playing Ray Langton in the ITV soap, passed away on Christmas Day. An obituary, along with a photograph, was shared by undertakers in his adopted hometown of Las Vegas this week, confirming his death. Neville first appeared on Corrie in 1966, and later returned in 1968, working as a regular cast member for ten years. His character, womaniser Ray, famously married Deirdre Barlow, only to abandon her with a young daughter, Tracey, and move to Amsterdam.

Neville Buswell and Anne Kirkbride as Ray and Deirdre

After being written out of the show in 1978, Neville moved to Las Vegas with his American wife and worked as a croupier in a casino, the Sun Online reports. He did, however, return to Coronation Street in 2005 for a six-week run, with his character dying of lung cancer at Deirdre and Ken Barlow's wedding reception in the Rover's Return, leaving daughter Tracey heartbroken.

