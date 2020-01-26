Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon filmed her last scenes as Bethany Platt earlier this week and threw a karaoke party with her castmates to celebrate the bittersweet occasion. But who wants to have just one party to commemorate such a big change? Lucy held another glamorous event for her friends and family this weekend and shared some behind the scenes glimpses on Instagram.

Lucy played Bethany Platt on the ITV soap for five years

The 24-year-old shared multiple photos that her friends had taken of the party to her Stories on Saturday – and it looks like it was a night out to remember! Lucy and her family and friends, including co-star Ellie Leach (Faye Windass) took a trip to cocktail bar ABode in Manchester, where the star laid out a spread that included cupcakes and chocolate bars with her face on. In one photo, Lucy made the peace sign as nine of her friends hoisted her into the air horizontally in front of a balloon wall. Another snap revealed the shot hadn't been as effortless as it seemed, showing a blurred Lucy on the floor and the caption: "The shock when @lucyfallonx DIVES out of your arms." Lucy showed there were no hard feelings by adding: "Love u all."

The actress glammed up to party with her friends this weekend

Lucy also shared another photo which showed her mum Angela enjoying the night out and shared a photo taken by Ellie which showed the blonde beauty with her nose pressed against glass, which her co-star had captioned: "Here she is on the souvenir wall x." Unfortunately, Lucy couldn't share any of photos of her own as she revealed that her phone had been stolen. Even worse, the photos hadn't been backed up to the cloud.

However, while she deals with the inconvenience of sorting out a new handset, at least she can take some comfort in her lovely memories – both of her double parties and her five years on the cobbles. The Blackpool native won multiple awards for her portrayal of Bethany, including two British Soap Awards and a National Television Award. She was praised by TV critics as "immaculate" and even compared to iconic American comedian Joan Rivers. While she's no longer on set, viewers will see her on-screen until March.

