National Television Awards 2020: The complete winners list David Walliams made his debut as host of the NTA

One of the biggest nights of the year for British television is finally here! The National Television Awards 2020 welcomed stars from soaps like Coronation Street and Emmerdale and some of Britain's best-loved presenters, including Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, and Ant & Dec. There's even a new host, David Walliams, who kicked off the ceremony in style after taking over from Dermot O'Leary, who quit in 2019 after ten years. But who will be crowned winners on the night? We've got the complete list below. Keep checking back for more…

Challenge Show

The Circle

Love Island

The Great British Bake Off - Winner

The Apprentice

MaterChef

Factual Entertainment

Ambulance

Gordon, Gino & Fred: Road Trip

Jesy Nelson: ‘Odd One Out’ - Winner

Gogglebox

Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs

Drama

Killing Eve

Casualty

Call The Midwife

Peaky Blinders - Winner

Line Of Duty

Comedy

After Life

Fleabag

Derry Girls

Sex Education

Mrs Brown's Boys

Serial Drama Performance

Katie McGlynn – Coronation Street

Danny Dyer – EastEnders

Danny Miller – Emmerdale

Gregory Finnegan – Hollyoaks

Impact Award

Live Magazine Show

This Morning

Loose Woman

Good Morning Britain

Sunday Brunch

TV Judge

Simon Cowell – Britain’s Got Talent, The X Factor

David Walliams – Britain’s Got Talent

will.i.am – The Voice UK, The Voice Kids

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Sir Tom Jones – The Voice UK

New Drama

Cleaning Up

Gentleman Jack

A Confession

Chernobyl

The Capture

TV Presenter

Holly Willoughby

Bradley Walsh

Ant and Dec

Graham Norton

Phillip Schofield

Newcomer

Peter Ash – Coronation Street

Imran Adams – Hollyoaks

Jurell Carter – Emmerdale

Max Bowden – EastEnders

Special Recognition Award

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

The Chase

The Graham Norton Show

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Talent Show

Dancing On Ice

The Voice UK

Strictly Come Dancing

Britain’s Got Talent

Drama Performance

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Suranne Jones – Gentlemen Jack

Michael Stevenson – Casualty

Idris Elba – Luther

Cillian Murphy – Peaky Blinders

Serial Drama

EastEnders

Coronation Street

Hollyoaks

Emmerdale

