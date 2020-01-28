One of the biggest nights of the year for British television is finally here! The National Television Awards 2020 welcomed stars from soaps like Coronation Street and Emmerdale and some of Britain's best-loved presenters, including Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, and Ant & Dec. There's even a new host, David Walliams, who kicked off the ceremony in style after taking over from Dermot O'Leary, who quit in 2019 after ten years. But who will be crowned winners on the night? We've got the complete list below. Keep checking back for more…
Challenge Show
The Circle
Love Island
The Great British Bake Off - Winner
The Apprentice
MaterChef
Factual Entertainment
Ambulance
Gordon, Gino & Fred: Road Trip
Jesy Nelson: ‘Odd One Out’ - Winner
Gogglebox
Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs
Drama
Killing Eve
Casualty
Call The Midwife
Peaky Blinders - Winner
Line Of Duty
Comedy
After Life
Fleabag
Derry Girls
Sex Education
Mrs Brown's Boys
Serial Drama Performance
Katie McGlynn – Coronation Street
Danny Dyer – EastEnders
Danny Miller – Emmerdale
Gregory Finnegan – Hollyoaks
Impact Award
Live Magazine Show
This Morning
Loose Woman
Good Morning Britain
Sunday Brunch
TV Judge
Simon Cowell – Britain’s Got Talent, The X Factor
David Walliams – Britain’s Got Talent
will.i.am – The Voice UK, The Voice Kids
RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
Sir Tom Jones – The Voice UK
New Drama
Cleaning Up
Gentleman Jack
A Confession
Chernobyl
The Capture
TV Presenter
Holly Willoughby
Bradley Walsh
Ant and Dec
Graham Norton
Phillip Schofield
Newcomer
Peter Ash – Coronation Street
Imran Adams – Hollyoaks
Jurell Carter – Emmerdale
Max Bowden – EastEnders
Special Recognition Award
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
The Chase
The Graham Norton Show
I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
Talent Show
Dancing On Ice
The Voice UK
Strictly Come Dancing
Britain’s Got Talent
Drama Performance
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
Suranne Jones – Gentlemen Jack
Michael Stevenson – Casualty
Idris Elba – Luther
Cillian Murphy – Peaky Blinders
Serial Drama
EastEnders
Coronation Street
Hollyoaks
Emmerdale
