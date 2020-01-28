It's one of the biggest nights in British TV with stars from all over the country flocking to London's O2 Arena to celebrate their peers at the National Television Awards. But one person who won't be in attendance is Gemma Atkinson. The former actress revealed that boyfriend Gorka Marquez is flying solo to the star-studded ceremony – where he will support Strictly Come Dancing, which is up for Best Talent Show – because they can't both have the night off from parenting duties.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Gorka explained that he was about to head off to London before panning the camera around to Gemma, who was eating porridge straight out of a saucepan. He said: "I'm off to London and this is currently the weather, so it's snowing. But mostly, she's having porridge from a pan!" Gemma then explained her busy schedule and why she was giving up the chance to attend the ceremony with Gorka. She said: "I'm working today and then I've got to do the radio and that I've got our child all night while you're at the NTAs partying." After a minute of awkward silence, Gorka then sweetly responded: "Love you," before giving his girlfriend a kiss on the lips.

Gemma is missing the NTAs to look after daughter Mia

READ: Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara reveal why the Strictly curse doesn't faze them

While they may be spending the night apart on Tuesday, they did make up for it by enjoying a rare date night on Monday. Leaving their little girl at home, the couple headed out for a lovely evening meal in Manchester. "Last minute date night @glouiseatkinson," gushed Gorka alongside a selfie of Gemma kissing his cheek.

WATCH: Gorka Marquez melts hearts with new video of baby Mia

GALLERY: The society weddings we can look forward to in 2020

The post comes shortly after the professional dancer shared a series of sweet videos of him playing with their six-month-old baby. He regularly posts cute updates of his life at home away from the dancefloor - much to the delight of his fans! Gorka, 29, and Gemma, 35, welcomed their first child together back in July 2019. During their time on Strictly, Gemma was partnered with Aljaz Skorjanec and Gorka was partnered with singer Alexandra Burke - the couple embarked on their relationship just a few months later during the 2018 Strictly live tour.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.