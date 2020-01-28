Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard: a timeline of the former Love Islanders' relationship so far The couple have been together for six months

Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard are more loved-up than ever. And now, the couple are set to experience a first this week as they're working together for the first time – they're hosting at the NTAs! The former Islanders will be taking to the red carpet on Tuesday evening to cover the event on social media, providing all the gossip, chatting to the celebrities and the award nominees. It's the first time the couple will be working together officially, but the couple have been through a lot in the short time they have been together. Ahead of their big gig, we've created a timeline of their love story so far. Take a look…

Coupling up

After a whirlwind stint in the Love Island villa in 2019, Maura and Curtis finished the show as a very happy couple. Prior to that, however, there was plenty of drama as Curtis was originally coupled up with fellow Islander Amy Hart (who could forget THAT break-up chat?!) but the two parted ways, and Amy ended up leaving the show heartbroken. But, all ended well as Amy moved on, and Curtis found love with Maura. The two went on to reach the final and although they didn't win the show, they certainly won each other's hearts, and are one of the few couples to survive from that season.

After Love Island

Once Love Island finished, it was back to the UK for Maura and Curtis. The boyfriend and girlfriend touched down in the UK after flying home with the rest of the cast, and looked sufficiently loved up as they walked through the airport. At the time, Curtis posted a sweet selfie of them both on the flight back to Ireland, writing: "Still can’t believe we are out of the villa! Loving this journey with @maurahiggins and being in Ireland to meet her family and friends!"

Taking things slow

With the madness of the villa calming down, the couple's relationship continued moving forward steadily. They were consistently asked if they had become official yet, but they were yet to announce the news. In September, Maura and Curtis both appeared on This Morning and were asked by hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, but the couple insisted they didn't need to label anything. "It's 2019 nobody needs to label anything," said Curtis. "But my goal in life is to be happy and this girl makes me happy so everything's perfect right now."

Becoming official

In October, Maura and Curtis DID become an official couple. The pair cemented their relationship after a weekend break in London, with Curtis asking Maura to be his girlfriend over a romantic meal. How sweet!

Putting rumours to bed

As one of the last remaining Love Island couples standing, it's perhaps unsurprising that the pair were plagued with break-up rumours since they left Majorca in the summer of 2019. However, just before they became an official couple, Maura shut down rumours in the best way possible. She shared a glamorous snap of herself and Curtis on the sparkly Strictly set to her Instagram, and the two looked absolutely fabulous. The pair were visiting Curtis' brother AJ Pritchard on the BBC ballroom show, and sufficiently silenced those split reports.

Stronger than ever

That's not the only rumours that have circled the couple, however. After it was announced that Maura would be taking part in ITV2 show, Dancing on Ice, many were curious as to how close Maura would get to her professional partner, Alexander Demetriou. But, speaking on Loose Women earlier this month, Maura explained that she and Curtis are stronger than ever and simply not fazed by the show's so-called 'curse'.

The reality star said: "I don't think [Curtis] is worried," adding, "I'm very lucky because Curtis is obviously used to the whole dancing world, he knows that you have to have a connection to your partner." Silence those haters, guys!

