Eamonn Holmes reveals why the NTAs is so special to him this year The This Morning presenter stepped out on the red carpet alongside his wife Ruth Langsford on Tuesday evening

On Tuesday evening, This Morning stars Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford stepped out onto the red carpet to attend the National Television Awards, where the ITV programme is up for Best Daytime Show. And ahead of the event, Eamonn revealed to his fans on Instagram that the NTAs this year was extra-special, as it marked 25 years since the very first ceremony – which he had hosted. He shared a newspaper clipping of himself in front of the stage back in 1995, and wrote: "25 years since I hosted the first-ever National Television awards… now it's nice to be nominated a quarter of a century later."

Eamonn Holmes revealed the significance of the NTAs this year

Just before leaving for London, Eamonn and Ruth also shared photos of them getting ready at their home in Surrey. Eamonn posted a picture of himself in the hallway, looking dapper in a tuxedo, and wrote: "Caught putting my shoes on, now ready for the car park that is the M25 en route to the 2020 NTAs. On the telly tonight." Ruth, meanwhile, posted a picture of herself and Eamonn and their glam squad, including her hairdresser Leo Bancroft, and wrote: "NTAs, here we come!"

Eamonn and Ruth before the NTAs

Ruth works for both This Morning and Loose Women – which are up against each other for the Best Daytime Show award – so she will be celebrating if either of them win. Eamonn and Ruth present This Morning together every Friday and during the school holidays when Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are off work. While some couples couldn't think of anything worse than working with each other, the TV presenters enjoy nothing more – even if Eamonn can test Ruth on occasions as he doesn't always follow the rules. She told HELLO!: "We're like yin and yang. Eamonn pushes me out of my comfort zone and I reign him in when he's being too naughty so somewhere we meet in the middle and it seems to work well."

On working with his wife, Eamonn added: "She likes to stick to the rules and I like to swerve her away from them, so that leads to an interesting watch." Last year, Ruth opened up about her ideal day spent at home while chatting with HELLO!: "I am very much a home bird and I don't get to spend as much time at home as I would like to because of work (which I love) so when I have some time off it's really spending time with family and being at home." She added: "I love cooking, it's my hobby and I find it very relaxing. There will be times when I am making roast dinner and we have family coming around, while Jack and Eamonn are watching the football. So spending time with family and friends really, that time is very precious to me." Eamonn added: "I am a keen gardener, I am always in the garden weeding, mowing the lawn. I am always going to my lawn."

