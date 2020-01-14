Holly Willoughby is famed for brushing over TV slip-ups by bursting into laughter alongside co-host Phillip Schofield. But on Tuesday's This Morning, it was the 38-year-old who found herself on the receiving end of some ribbing from Phil after she made a TV faux-pas. The mum-of-three was left red-faced after she mixed up Josie Gibson's name and accidentally introduced her as 'Josie with the Gibson". Holly was linking to the former Big Brother winner so she could tell viewers about the ITV competition. Unsurprisingly, Phil found it hilarious and mocked Holly for her slip-up before she burst into laughter. Later, Holly had to introduce Josie again and said carefully: "Here's Josie... Gibson with the details. Got it right that time!"

Holly had a little slip-up live on This Morning

The pair often get the giggles while presenting the ITV daytime show, and notoriously turned up to work worse for wear following their big win at the National Television Awards in 2016. Phillip has said of working with Holly: "For me in Holly, it's someone I trust entirely and completely and someone who trusts me, not just on the telly but, you know, with our lives. I don't think there's anything that we don't know about each other - we know each other's strengths and each other's weaknesses." He added: "She's like the sister I never had. I adore my brother, but I never had a sister and Holly is like my younger sister and that's a lovely position to be in."

MORE: Holly Willoughby's Ted Baker dress is great for the office - or a party

WATCH: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield discuss their infamous NTAs night

MORE: Holly Willoughby launches gorgeous new homeware collection – and prices start at £10

Holly and Phil appear to have as much fun off-air as they do when they're presenting together. On Sunday night, Holly took to Instagram to share a video that had been taken backstage at Dancing on Ice just before the programme started, which saw her learning how to dance with the help of judges John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo. Phillip was the person taking the video, and could be heard saying from behind the camera: "Yes! Beautiful," as he encouraged his co-star. John later shared a short video capturing Holly and Phil dancing to the background music during the show's ad break.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.