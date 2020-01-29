The BBC has unveiled the first photo of Rylan Clark-Neal as the new host of Ready Steady Cook. The show, which returns this year after a ten-year break, was originally hosted by Fern Britton and later taken over by chef Ainsley Harriott. It asks two teams, made up of a member of the public and a professional chef, to create meals against the clock from a limited selection of ingredients (aided by a well-stocked pantry) and ran for 16 years before it was axed.
Rylan will helm the new reboot of Ready Steady Cook later this year
Last year, a reboot was announced, helmed by former Big Brother star Rylan. The first image of the presenter in his new role shows him wearing a blue shirt and black trousers, surrounded by audience members holding up cards showing either a tomato or a green pepper, which allow the studio audience to vote for which team's meal they prefer.
The star previously shared his delight at the show's return with The Sun, saying: "I'm so excited that Ready Steady Cook is finally coming back to our screens. To be asked to host such an amazing show for the BBC is such a privilege. After making the finals of Celebrity MasterChef, I know how tough cooking under pressure can be." The 31-year-old has been kept busy recently with the reboot of Supermarket Sweep as well as his work every autumn co-hosting Strictly's spin-off show, It Takes Two, a job he shares with presenter and Radio 1 DJ Zoe Ball.
The presenter shot to fame on The X-Factor in 2012
Towards the end of the most recent series, Rylan addressed reports that he had fallen out with Zoe. Speaking on an episode of Sunday Brunch, he said: "It's such a beast that show. I mean, I've worked on things like Big Brother and I've been on X-Factor but the fans of Strictly — you know what it's like, they are on it. There's a story this morning saying that me and Zoe have had a massive bust-up on Friday in rehearsals… I was late, I missed rehearsals! I was flying back from my DJ gig. So, I was like, 'It's news to me!'"
