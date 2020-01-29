First look at Rylan Clark-Neal as the new Ready Steady Cook host The iconic cooking show will be back on our screens later this year

The BBC has unveiled the first photo of Rylan Clark-Neal as the new host of Ready Steady Cook. The show, which returns this year after a ten-year break, was originally hosted by Fern Britton and later taken over by chef Ainsley Harriott. It asks two teams, made up of a member of the public and a professional chef, to create meals against the clock from a limited selection of ingredients (aided by a well-stocked pantry) and ran for 16 years before it was axed.

Rylan will helm the new reboot of Ready Steady Cook later this year

Last year, a reboot was announced, helmed by former Big Brother star Rylan. The first image of the presenter in his new role shows him wearing a blue shirt and black trousers, surrounded by audience members holding up cards showing either a tomato or a green pepper, which allow the studio audience to vote for which team's meal they prefer.

The star previously shared his delight at the show's return with The Sun, saying: "I'm so excited that Ready Steady Cook is finally coming back to our screens. To be asked to host such an amazing show for the BBC is such a privilege. After making the finals of Celebrity MasterChef, I know how tough cooking under pressure can be." The 31-year-old has been kept busy recently with the reboot of Supermarket Sweep as well as his work every autumn co-hosting Strictly's spin-off show, It Takes Two, a job he shares with presenter and Radio 1 DJ Zoe Ball.

The presenter shot to fame on The X-Factor in 2012

Towards the end of the most recent series, Rylan addressed reports that he had fallen out with Zoe. Speaking on an episode of Sunday Brunch, he said: "It's such a beast that show. I mean, I've worked on things like Big Brother and I've been on X-Factor but the fans of Strictly — you know what it's like, they are on it. There's a story this morning saying that me and Zoe have had a massive bust-up on Friday in rehearsals… I was late, I missed rehearsals! I was flying back from my DJ gig. So, I was like, 'It's news to me!'"

