Good Morning Britain star Kate Garraway teased fans of The Masked Singer on Instagram this week. The presenter posted a photo with the show's host Joel Dommett and his wife Hannah Cooper, after bumping into them at the National Television Awards on Tuesday. The snap showed Kate, Joel, and Hannah grinning together and I'm a Celebrity contestant Kate couldn't resist captioning the sweet snap with a reference to The Masked Singer, which sees celebrities compete to stay in the show while singing in disguise.

The identity of Unicorn and the other contestants has been closely guarded by ITV

She wrote: "So good to see @joeldommett again and his better half - love you both (by the way, I am not the #unicorn) @maskedsingeruk." It would have been a surprise if Kate had been rocking the Unicorn suit, as the celebrity in the costume is widely believed to be an American man. Contestants unmasked so far include Daisy, who was revealed to be singer Kelis, and Tree, who turned out to be former footballer Teddy Sheringham.

MORE: NTAs 2020 best dresses: from Love Island's Maura Higgins to Little Mix's Jesy Nelson

The judging panel's speculation about who might be in the remaining costumes has ranged from CeeLo Green to Denise Van Outen, with John Barrowman and Scissor Sisters' Jake Shears among the guesses for Unicorn. Kate is clearly as hooked as the rest of the country, despite the fact that she's hugely busy presenting GMB as well as her Smooth Radio show. She and her husband, former Labour party aide Derek Draper, also share two children: daughter Darcey, 13, and son William, nine.

Kate posed with The Masked Singer host Joel and his wife Hannah at the NTAs

At the weekend, the 52-year-old revealed the struggle she is having with her kids, one that many parents will relate to – coping with their picky eating! The presenter took to Instagram on Sunday, and shared an ultrasound image, which was captioned: "Throwback to when my kid ate whatever I made for dinner without complaining."

READ: Kate Garraway reveals parenting struggle with children Darcey and William

Kate went on to explain: "After making a Sunday roast with buttery mash for one, plain mash for another, roast carrots for one, boiled for another… this really struck a chord. Husband says I'm too soft… then looked crest-fallen when he found out hadn't done his favourite marmalade glazed roast carrots. It's beans on toast for everyone tomorrow & no moaning!!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.