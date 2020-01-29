Ardal O'Hanlon reveals what he'll miss about Death in Paradise as he gets ready to depart Ardal will be replaced by Ralf Little

He'll soon be saying his goodbyes to cast mates and viewers of Death in Paradise, and although Ardal O'Hanlon explained that he felt it was time to move on, the actor is going to miss the show nonetheless. After more than three years of working on the show, the actor has revealed what he'll miss about the BBC drama – and it's so heart-warming.

Ardal O'Hanlon will soon be saying his goodbyes

Speaking to HELLO! and other reporters about the show, Ardal explained that he'll "really miss" working with his co-star Don Warrington, who has played Commissioner Selwyn Patterson in the programme since it began in 2011. "I think he [Ardal's character, Jack] had a great mutual respect with Sel and they were always my favourite scenes working with Don Warrington. He's such a brilliant actor, he's such a great man, he has such a presence."

The Irish actor continued: "You don't have to act with him, you just react he's so good. I will really miss those scenes. I just enjoy them so much. We have this little dance that we used to do, it was kind of funny just working around each other, trying to work each other out and so that was great." How lovely!

Ardal said he'll miss working alongside Don Warrington

The actor previously explained his reason for leaving the show. "I would be very worried about overstaying my welcome," he began. "When I started, I thought I'd be lucky to last a summer, and I kind of always in the back of my head [thought] you do three series and that's kind of it." The 54-year-old continued: "[And] in terms of the character, I don't think there was any anywhere else for it to go really, there's a danger that you'll end up treading water and pulling out the same tricks time after time."

Ralf Little is set to replace Ardal O'Hanlon

Although the Irish actor and comedian will be waving goodbye to viewers very soon, fans can look forward to a new face replacing him, actor Ralf Little. Ralf, who is best known for his roles in hit-sitcoms The Royle Family and Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, will be taking on the role of Detective Inspector Neville Parker. The new DI finds himself in Saint Marie to investigate the suspicious death of a woman. Of his new role, the 39-year-old actor said: "It took less than 0.005 seconds to say yes to playing the new DI! How could I not? Ardal has been wonderful in the last few series and to follow in his footsteps in a place as idyllic as Guadeloupe was a great honour and a dream come true. It is a joy to play Neville and I can’t wait for viewers to see him in Paradise this series."

