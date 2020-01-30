Tan France and Alexa Chung have opened up about the terrifying moment that one of the Next in Fashion contestants was injured on the set of the show. In the third episode, Marco was picking materials when another contestant, Charles, accidentally pulled a metal pole from its fixture which hit Marco in the face. Unfortunately, the designer had to leave the show temporarily and go to the hospital for stitches, leaving his partner to go on and create the outfit without him. Speaking about the incident, Tan told HELLO! and other reporters: "I'm so glad we weren't there. Charles is a strong boy to pull it down with such force. When they do that part we have to leave [for filming], but we came back in when he was going to the hospital."

Marco needed stitches after an accident on set

Alexa added: "It was quite a nasty gash and then there were conversations around how best to continue. But then everyone felt sorry for him because Marco is so lovely. He was a well-liked member of the cast." Joking about any other mishaps on set, Tan added: "I tried to pole [Alexa] in the face as well!" Injuries aside, it sounds like the pair had the best time on the show, with Alexa explaining: "There was a lot more [messing] around. We were a nuisance to the crew. We'd walk across set and tap dance."

They also admitted that the contestants would often get tired of their antics, with the Queer Eye presenter explaining: "They're up against the clock in real time so us going in, they're like, 'Please leave me alone.' Sometimes we got the cold shoulder. It makes you think, 'Is this what it's like on other competition shows? Like on Bake Off?'"

