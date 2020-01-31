Ardal O'Hanlon reveals whether he'd ever return to Death in Paradise after emotional exit Ardal is being replaced by Ralf Little

In his emotional last episode, DI Jack Mooney, played by Ardal O'Hanlon, said his goodbyes to the Saint Marie police department as he exited much-loved BBC show Death in Paradise. Although viewers were certain that the detective would leave to pursue a relationship with Anna (played by Nina Wadia), Jack decided to head back to London to reunite with his daughter Siobhan.

And now Ardal, who joined the series in 2017, has opened up on whether he'd ever make a return to the show. The 54-year-old told HELLO! and other reporters: "I can say definitely not, I really feel a real sense of closure as an actor, but also as a person, a real sense of completion."

Many thought Jack would leave with Anna

The Father Ted actor continued: "I really felt that in terms of you know, as an acting job, it was wonderful and varied and incredibly busy. Jack's pretty much in every scene so you've got an awful lot of stuff to get through every day and I just feel from that point of view alone like, there was nowhere else to go." Ardal also explained how his departure from the show was not exactly a quick decision. "When I started, I kind of always [thought] in the back of my head you do three series and that's kind of it." He continued: "[And] in terms of the character, there's a danger that you'll end up treading water and pulling out the same tricks time after time."

Ardal has been on the show since 2017

Death in Paradise viewers don't need to worry though, as Ralf Little is joining the team to replace the DI Jack Mooney gap in your life. Ralf, who is best known for his roles in hit-sitcom The Royle Family, will be taking on the role of Detective Inspector Neville Parker. The new DI finds himself in Saint Marie to investigate the suspicious death of a woman. Of his new role, the 39-year-old actor said: "How could I not? Ardal has been wonderful in the last few series and to follow in his footsteps in a place as idyllic as Guadeloupe was a great honour and a dream come true."

