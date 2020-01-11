Death in Paradise may have a rather sinister name (and plotline!), but its white sandy beaches and hot sunshine look pretty idyllic if you ask us. Take away Detective Inspector Neville Parker, played by Ralf Little, investigating murder cases and you've got yourself an unspoilt and relaxing holiday! It is filmed on the stunning French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, and HELLO! caught up with the creators of the series to understand the reason they chose the gorgeous destination.

According to Executive Producer Tim Key, who works alongside Ella Kelly, there were two main reasons they opted for the Caribbean, both of which were very practical. "There's the way it looks - especially the side of the island that we're on. It looks beautiful but also it's not overdeveloped, it's not a very modern Caribbean island, nor is it less developed - it's just right for us," he said. "It is it's own little place because one side is very flat and more developed and we're on the less flat, harder to get around side, but it's a stunning place."

MORE: Death in Paradise season 9: everything you need to know

He continued by explaining there is a mutual financial and economic benefit between the BBC series and the country. "Secondly, because it's a French department so the currency is the Euro and we qualify for the tax rebate so we can afford to shoot the show here basically," said Tim. "On top of that, the Guadaloupe regional council has always been very very keen to have us there so there's an organisation that promotes filming there and they've always been very helpful as well."

While he spoke highly of the location, describing it as a "wonderful, beautiful place," some of the cast have revealed it is not as perfect as it appears. Discussing the worst thing about filming in the Caribbean, Nina Wadia said: "Scolopendras are these really hideous insects" which she described as "a centipede with scorpion bits." Shyko Amos also voiced her dislike for the bugs, stating: "And they bite you, and they sting, and to kill them you need to use a hammer."

However, 39-year-old Ralf, who is best known for his roles in hit-sitcoms The Royle Family and Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, still seems excited to spend time on the island. Speaking of his new role, said: "It took less than 0.005 seconds to say yes to playing the new DI! How could I not? Ardal has been wonderful in the last few series and to follow in his footsteps in a place as idyllic as Guadeloupe was a great honour and a dream come true. It is a joy to play Neville and I can’t wait for viewers to see him in Paradise this series."

READ: Inside the Kardashians' dreamy family holidays - from Bali to the Bahamas