Call the Midwife cast: who plays who and what else they've been in

Call the Midwife finally returned to our screens at the end of 2019 for a Christmas special that warmed all of our hearts. And now the much-anticipated series nine has returned and already left viewers in tears. If you're new to the show, then you're in luck because we've done a round-up of everyone you need to know in the show. So without further ado…

Helen George – Nurse Beatrix "Trixie" Franklin

Helen George plays Nurse Trixie and has been in the show since its launch in 2012. Although Trixie's faced difficulties such as alcoholism in her time working as nurse, she's come out the other side and is now one of the most experienced and trusted members of the team. Although it's possible that Helen is best known for her role in the BBC drama, the actress has appeared in other TV shows such as Hotel Babylon, Doctors and even Strictly Come Dancing, on which she was partnered with Aljaz Skorjanec.

Miriam Margolyes – Mother Mildred

After a brief appearance in the 2018 Christmas special, Miriam Margolyes is back playing Mother Mildred in the drama. And although she may not have been in it since the beginning, she certainly makes a memorable impression with her quick wit. Miriam has had a huge career in film and television and has even won a BAFTA for her role in The Age of Innocence. The actress has also starred in big blockbuster films such as Baz Luhrmann's Romeo + Juliet alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and the Harry Potter franchise as Professor Sprout.

Stephen McGann – Dr Patrick Turner

Stephen McGann plays Dr Turner in the show. Dr Turner is a local GP who works closely with the midwives at Nonnatus House, giving everything he can to help locals in need. Stephen is actually married to the show's writer, Heidi Thomas, and is also a lecturer in Science. He has also appeared in Emmerdale and has done theatre work.

Jennifer Kirby – Nurse Valerie Dyer

Jennifer Kirby plays the role of Nurse Valerie and has been a favourite in the show since joining for series six in 2016. Nurse Valerie had a difficult time in 2018 after she discovered that her grandmother was working as an illegal abortionist in the area. Jennifer is best known for her role in Call the Midwife, but the actress has also had a lucrative stage career, and has performed with the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Leonie Elliott – Nurse Lucille Anderson

Leonie Elliot joined the show in 2017 to take on the role of Nurse Lucille Anderson. Originally from Jamaica, Nurse Lucille came to England in 1960 and became Nonnatus House's first West Indian midwife. The role in the popular BBC drama was one of Leonie's major breakthrough roles, but the actress also has credits in Black Mirror and Casualty.

Laura Main – Shelagh Turner

Shelagh Turner, played by Laura Main, is a former Nurse and wife of Dr Patrick Turner. Since giving up her role as Sister Bernadette, she and her GP husband have had four children and she continues to help Nonnatus House when needed. Laura's role in Call the Midwife is what she is best known for, however the actress also has stage experience. At the age of 11 she appeared on the stage version of The Sound of Music, and has more recently appeared in the UK tour of Shrek the Musical.

Jenny Agutter – Sister Julienne

Jenny Agutter plays the role of Sister Julienne, who leads the nuns at Nonnatus House. Although Mother Mildred is above her, Sister Julienne helps run the team of Midwives and is highly respected. Jenny is another actress in Call the Midwife with plenty of film and TV work on her CV. She has appeared in Hollywood blockbusters such as Avengers Assemble, Captain America and The Railway Children, both as a child and a mother in the adaptions.

Judy Parfitt – Sister Monica Joan

Judy Parfitt plays Sister Monica, one of the first women to qualify as a midwife in Britain. Sister Monica has been a staple in the Nonnatus family since the show began and continues to feel passion in her work, despite being retired and suffering from dementia. Judy has also starred in Girl with a Pearl Earring, for which she earned a BAFTA nomination, Midsomer Murders and Agatha Christie's Poirot.

Cliff Parisi – Frederick "Fred" Buckle

Cliff Parisi plays Fred in Call the Midwife. Fred has been a much-loved member of the family since the show's premiere in 2012. Fred, who is married to Violet, is the town's handyman and always there to help the team. Cliff is probably best known for his role as Minty in EastEnders, having been a staple on the show for eight years before departing in 2010. As well returning to Call the Midwife, Cliff also enjoyed a stint in the I'm a Celebrity… Get Me out of Here! jungle at the end of 2019.

Annabelle Apsion – Violet Buckle

Annabelle Apison plays Cliff's wife, Violet who first appeared in series four. The couple now have an adopted son, Reggie. Violet owns her own shop and enjoys looking after the community. Annebelle has been in other popular TV shows such as Shameless and Soldier Soldier. She has also starred in Holby City, The Halcyon and Doc Martin.

Linda Bassett – Nurse Phyllis Crane

Linda Bassett has played the role of Nurse Phyllis Crane since series four. Although she can come across quite sharp and forceful, she's hardworking and incredibly protective of her team. Linda is a BAFTA-nominated actress who has appeared in Dinnerladies, Calendar Girls, and other TV favourites such as Midsomer Murders.

Fenella Woolgar – Sister Hilda

Fenella Woolgar takes on the role of Sister Hilda. Although joining relatively recently in series eight, Sister Hilda was an experienced Nurse and arrived full of confidence. Fenella has plenty of film and TV credits to her name. She's appeared in Judy (also starring Renee Zellweger as the titular role), Victoria & Abdul (alongside Judi Dench) and TV shows such as Vera Drake and Doctor Who.

Call the Midwife continues on Sunday 19 January, 9pm on BBC One

