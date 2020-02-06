Liz Carr has confirmed that she has indeed left Silent Witness following the season 23 finale on Wednesday night. The actress took to Twitter to announce the news, saying that she was "so miss" her co-stars. She wrote: "Yes, I have left #SilentWitness @BBCOne. I chatted to @bbcouch about why, about my big episode this series & about what I'm up to next. I will so miss @EmiliaFox, #DavidCaves, #RichardLintern & #DanielWeyman. Thanks for everyone's love & support - you are the best."

Liz played Clarissa Mullery on the show from 2012

Fans were quick to send their support, with one writing: "You will be so missed on Silent Witness but you hit a high note in your last series. 'Hope' was a wonderful episode and you were memorable. Good luck in wherever your career takes you next. I hope we will see you on our TV Screens again before too long." Another added: "What @thelizcarr has done for the representation of disabled people is simply incredible. Watching her, as a wheelchair user myself, on #SilentWitness meant more than I could express in words. Thank you Liz."

Liz will be starring in a Hollywood film alongside Mark Wahlberg

Liz revealed that she will be filming a major Hollywood film, Infinite, alongiside Mark Wahlberg later this year. Chatting about her experience on Silent Witness as Clarissa Mullery, a role she has played since 2012, she said: "I think over the eight years I've kind of policed the show quite a lot and worked to make sure it was better and refused to say certain lines that I thought were problematic. I was asked recently if I was proud of what we achieved in terms of representation in Silent Witness - Oh, my goodness, of course I am."

She added that she had previously wanted to leave the show in 2018, but was convinced to stay when a new producer promised her "the most challenging series that you've ever had". She added: "He's delivered."