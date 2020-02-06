Ronnie Wood's twins Alice and Gracie are adorable in new family holiday photos The Rolling Stones star and his wife Sally are doting parents to their three-year-old twins

Ronnie Wood's twins Alice and Gracie are growing up fast! On Wednesday, Sally Wood shared some adorable photos of them on Instagram which were taken during their family holiday to the Bahamas, and it looked like they had the best time. The three-year-olds were pictured on the beach with their parents, and even got to visit a chocolate factory and have a go at making some from scratch. Sally also shared a sweet couples photo of her and Ronnie, and one of her hair looking extra-wavy as a result of the humidity. She wrote alongside the images: "Last of the holiday pics for now ~ for those with naturally curly hair, IT’S THE HUMIDITY. You’ll understand."

Ronnie Wood and his wife Sally took twins Alice and Gracie on an exotic holiday

The Rolling Stones star and his family live in south west London and have been documenting their daughters' milestones with fans since their arrival in 2016. Late last year, the little girls moved out of their cots, and Sally shared a sweet video of their personalised blankets that had been made for their new beds. The blankets had been created from old T-shirts that had been given to them by friends and family members that they have since grown out of.

Alice and Gracie are getting so big!

As well as Gracie and Alice, Ronnie is also a dad to daughter Leah, and sons Jamie, Tyrone and Jesse – who is married to Fearne Cotton. While Fearne is private about her family life, she has occasionally shared pictures from family events where Ronnie and Sally have attended with the twins, and also went along to see the Rolling Stones in concert in Twickenham with her husband and son Rex back in 2018.

Ronnie and Sally posed for a couples selfie

Ronnie and Sally have previously spoken about their twins in an exclusive interview with HELLO!, with the Rolling Stones star saying of his youngest children and wife: "Any time I’m with her and the girls, that’s the best for me, nothing tops it. When the twins come into our bed and we’re all snuggled up together, that, for me, is wonderful – my idea of heaven. It’s special. The girls are so cuddly and gorgeous. I’m a lucky man." The star added of Sally: "Sall's a natural mum, she’s amazing."

