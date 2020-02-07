Are you excited for the biggest night in Hollywood? The Academy Awards is right around the corner – and we can't wait to see which stars will be taking home the biggest awards of the evening. But will Joaquin Phoenix win the big prize for his role in Joker? Will Renee Zellweger become an Oscar winner for a second time? Find out everything you need to know about the 2020 Oscars here…

When are the Oscars 2020?

Keen film fans will be able to watch the ceremony live on Sky Cinema Oscars from 10pm on February 9 to the end of the ceremony in the early hours of Monday morning. In the lead up, they will also be showing plenty of Oscar-winning films, including The Favourite and A Star is Born. For everyone who enjoys sleeping, speeches from the winners will be available on the Academy Awards YouTube channel shortly following the ceremony. Of course, an early alarm will be made worth it for the incredible ceremony!

Who is hosting the Oscars 2020?

Like in 2019, the show will not have an official host, but instead will have a range of different famous faces presenting various awards. According to iNews, the ceremony's broadcaster ABC was delighted by the show's figures, which went up by 11.5% from 2018. Speaking about the future of the awards show, ABC Network President Karey Burke said: "Odds are you'll see us repeating what we consider to be a successful formula… Our goal is to present the most entertaining show possible, and the producers have already put together a plan for what is going to be very entertaining television."

What is in the Oscar winners' gift bags?

The bags, though to be worth over £100,000, including everything for five-night hotel stays in Hawaii to 12-day all-inclusive cruises, to a 24-karat vape pen and a nutrition bar. The incredible gifts are thought to be given to the recipients of the awards show in the weeks following the ceremony – and we're sure they make a nice addition to the Oscar statuette! Find out more about what is included here.

Who has been nominated for an Oscar?

Films including The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood are among the big contenders of the evening, while stars including Renee Zellweger, Scarlett Johansson, Cynthia Erivo, Antonio Banderas, Adam Driver and Leonardo DiCaprio are all among those nominated for the night's biggest awards. See the full list of nominees here.