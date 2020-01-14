Drink like an Oscar nominee; these are the cocktails being served at the 92nd Oscars and how to make them The 92nd Academy Awards' cocktails recipes revealed

The 92nd Oscar nominees were announced on Monday and we saw stars from Margot Robbie to Leonardo DiCaprio and Florence Pugh all bag a nomination. However, the fun doesn't stop there as it has also been revealed what cocktails these stars will be sipping on during the official Oscars after-party, and even better, how to make them. There will be three Tequila Don Julio signature cocktails served at the Governor’s Ball, the Academy’s official post-Oscar celebration. These cocktails have been created by globally acclaimed bartender Charles Joy who has shared his expert recipes ahead of one of the most highly anticipated parties of the year, so now we can sip along at home like a true Oscar nominee.

The Governors Ball Specialty Bar Will Feature:

12,000 speciality cocktails

1/2 mile of sustainable gold straws

1,000 individually manicured orange peels

Over 5,000 drops of bitters to balance and aromatize

3,600 hand-peeled and marinated tomatoes

Nominees' Negroni

INGREDIENTS:

1 1/2 oz Tequila Don Julio Añejo

1 oz Italian Apéritif

1 oz Vermouth Blend*

Dash of Orange Bitters

Orange Twist for garnish

INSTRUCTIONS:

Step 1

Combine Tequila Don Julio Añejo, Italian Apéritif, vermouth blend and orange bitters into a rocks glass over a large ice cube. Stir well.

Step 2

Garnish with an orange twist

*Vermouth Blend: Combine 4 parts Gewürztraminer wine and 1part American Amaro

The Hollywood Highball

INGREDIENTS:

1 1/2 oz Tequila Don Julio 70

3/4 oz Coconut Sugar Syrup

3/4 oz Medium Sherry

3 oz Chilled Soda Water

Toasted Coconut for rim

Dehydrated Pineapple Flower filled with Pickled Blueberries for garnish

INSTRUCTIONS:

Step 1

Combine Tequila Don Julio 70, coconut sugar syrup, medium sherry and chilled soda water into a Collins glass over fresh ice. Stir well.

Step 2

Garnish with a dehydrated pineapple flower and pickled blueberry.

When You Have Passion…

INGREDIENTS:

1 1/2 oz Tequila Don Julio Blanco

1 oz Fresh Lime Juice

3/4 oz Agave Nectar

1/2 oz Passion Fruit Liqueur

1/16 oz Fresh Ginger Juice

INSTRUCTIONS:

Step 1

Combine Tequila Don Julio Blanco, fresh lime juice, agave nectar, passion fruit liqueur, and fresh ginger juice into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well.

Step 2

Strain contents into a 50ml Tequila Don Julio Blanco bottle and serve with a mini paper straw.

These cocktail recipes were created by Charles Joly with photography by Eric Medsker.

