The triumph of winning an Oscar, and therefore hitting the absolute peak of your career, might be the dream for any aspiring actor or director – there is one thing that makes the award even better. Oh yes, we're talking about the winner's gift bags. These goodie bags are like the ultimate party favours – but instead of taking home a bag filled with lollipops and space invaders, these goodie bags are worth an incredible six-figure sum, and reportedly are delivered to the list of winners in suitcases following the ceremony. One bag just wasn't going to do it!

The marketing agency Distinctive Assets producers the incredible gift bags, and have revealed what will be included for the 2020 recipients. Needless to say, it is a seriously impressive range of stuff, including a five-night stay at the Waikiki Beachcomber hotel, a 12-day cruise from Scenic Eclipse, Millianna crystal earrings, a 24-karat gold vape pen, a Royal Chakra Bath Bomb and a mediation headband from Muse. Winners will also receive a one-year membership to LiveItUp, where they will receive free life skills text messages from financial, health and wellness experts.

Winners can also receive bullet-resistant security doors, a stained-glass portrait, and a whole selection of treatments, including laser skin resurfacing, Botox and chemical peels. Some of the odder selections include Old Spice deodorant, Charabanc car fragrances, and a 'Peezy Midstream' which analyses urine and a nutrition bar.

Speaking about the gift bag, Distinctive Assets founder Lash Fary said: "While this gift bag does always have an impressive value, that is never our goal. While we no longer release an official valuation, this year's gift bag is one of the best we have ever assembled."