The Split Season 2: Meet the cast of the BBC legal drama Nicola Walker and Donna Air star in The Split season two

Based in the dramatic world of expensive divorces and lawyers, The Split season one was a huge success as it explored the relationships of three sisters, Hannah, Rose and Nina, and their mother, Ruth. In the events of season one, Hannah's marriage broke down following her husband's affair, while Rose was left broken hearted when her father passed away on the night of her wedding. Now the Defoes are back for season one, with two new stars joining the series. Find out everything you need to know about the cast ahead of the show's return on BBC One on Tuesday night here...

Nicola Walker - Hannah Stern

Nicola plays Hannah, who has a new case in season two that will put her newly merged law firm, Noble Hale Defoe, on the map. She has been hired to defend a high profile celebrity, Fi Hanson, who wants to leave her marriage despite having signed a strict NDA by her controlling husband. Nicola is perhaps best known for her roles in the hit police drama Unforgotten, and as Alan's wayward daughter Gillian in Last Tango in Halifax.

Donna Air - Fi Hanson

The Hotel Babylon actress will be playing Fi, a celebrity who hires Hannah to help her leave her dangerous husband. When it is revealed just now much the marriage cost Fi, Nicola helps her to reclaim her life. Donna, who previously dated James Middleton, has previously starred in Hollyoaks and competed in the tenth series of Dancing on Ice.

Ben Bailey Smith - Richie Hansen

Ben plays Fi's controlling ex-husband, Richie. The 42-year-old is perhaps best known for starring in David Brent: Life on the Road and appeared as Durkas Cicero in a 2018 episode of Doctor Who.

READ: The Pale Horse fans shocked by major change in Agatha Christie adaptation

Stephen Mangan - Nathan Stern

Stephen plays Nathan, Hannah's husband. In season two, the pair fight to save their marriage. Stephen is best known as a comedy actor, and has previously starred in Green Wing, I'm Alan Partridge and Episodes.

Deborah Findlay - Ruth

In season two, with the merger finished, Ruth has been forced out of her role of being in charge of the family firm, and searches for a new purpose. The Leaving actress has an impressive theatre career, and has also starred in Torchwood special Children of Earth, Silent Witness and Midsomer Murders.

Annabel Scholey - Nina Defoe

Nina struggles in season two as the consequences of her actions in season one begin to catch up with her. The actress is best known for her roles in Being Human as Lauren Drake and Contessina de' Medici in Medici: Masters of Florence. She also recently appeared in the Sky show Britannia as Amena.

Fiona Button - Rose Defoe

In season two, Fiona's character Rose returns from their honeymoon with ambitions to start their own family. Fiona is best known for her theatre work, and has previously starred as Wendy in Wendy and Peter Pan, They Drink it in the Congo, and starred in The Importance of Being Earnest as Cecily Cardew back in 2018.

READ: Netflix confirm season three of Sex Education with brand new teaser clip

Rudi Dharmalingam - James Cutler

Rudi plays James, Rose's new husband. He has previously starred in Our Girls season three as Milan, Dark Money and Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams.