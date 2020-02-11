Fans of Love Island took to Twitter to discuss Monday night's sensational show after a double dumping saw Nas and Eva, and Rebecca and Jordan, leaving the island. Plenty of fans were surprised to see Nas leave, who was previously a fan favourite before starting a romance with Eva instead of Demi.

Nas and Eva were voted out

One viewer wrote: "Nas is the perfect example of 'You either die a HERO, or you live long enough to see yourself become a VILLAIN,'" while another tweeted: "I just think Nas was silly to walk away from something good and choose a girl that was clearly playing a game. I never thought I would say this but I actually like Siannise and I really disliked her at one point. For the way she was moving with Nas." A third person tweeted: "LOOOOOOOOOOOL NAS THAT’S WHAT YOU GET FOR PLAYING DEMI."

Others were quick to suggest that Nas' new romance with Eva wouldn't last now that they had been voted out of the show, with one writing: "Eva realising her plan of coupling up with the most loved islander didn’t work." Another wrote: "Eva to Nas as soon as they land at Heathrow," while a photoshopped photo of Eva waving goodbye at an airport.

The couple were voted out in a shock elimination

Meanwhile, Rebecca and Jordan have opened up about their exit, with Rebecca explaining that the pair of them were just going to be friends. She said: "I would say just a friendship. In the villa it got to a point where things went to a standstill and I didn’t see things progressing. It wasn’t going anywhere. And I think if you want to be with someone things should be progressing every day, not at a standstill. It became a friendship rather than being in a romantic couple." Jordan added: "I loved every second of it, it’s an experience very few people can say they’ve had and I can genuinely say I went in there and I made the most of it. I loved my time there and I don’t regret a single second of it. I’d go back in – take me back!"