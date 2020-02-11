ITV confirms beloved TV show has been axed after 10 years We can't believe that Take Me Out has been cancelled!

ITV has confirmed that the popular reality dating show, Take Me Out, has been cancelled after ten years on the air. Hosted by Paddy McGuinness, the TV series saw a group of singletons keep their light switched on if they were attracted to a certain bachelor, and the show went through stages of revealing more about Mr Right's personality, habits and hobbies. If several woman kept their lights on, the contestant would then choose his favourite girl to join him on a holiday. Of course, the series coined Paddy's popular catchphrase: "No likey, no lighty!"

Speaking to The Sun, a spokesperson for TV said: "We’ve decided to say goodbye to Take Me Out." A source added that the decision was made after ratings went down on the series. Fans and former contestants on the show took to Twitter to comment on the news, with one writing: "Ten years of telly gold @PaddyMcGuinness so grateful I got to be part of such an iconic Saturday night show! #TakeMeOut." Beckie Louise Ryan, who got married to the man she met on the show, added: "So sad to see #TakeMeOut come to an end. I owe everything to the show, the wonderful producers, everyone backstage, @PaddyMcGuinness & the contestants of series 8. My little family wouldn’t have existed without it."

She continued: "I can honestly say that @AdamRyan_and I are so proud to be one of the eight marriages and have Indigo, one of the six babies to come from the show. So for the last time: 'Lights out, all out.'" Paddy has yet to comment on the news, but the TV presenter is having a very busy time at the moment while filming Top Gear in Peru. He recently shared a video of himself with co-presenter Chris Harris, writing: "Always nice car sharing with @harrismonkey. Here’s to many more adventures with the boys!"

