Former Strictly Come Dancing star Georgia May Foote is heading to America after landing a huge new job. The former Corrie actress has bagged a role in the fantasy-adventure series The Outpost, which airs on the CW. Sharing her exciting news on Tuesday, which also happened to be her 29th birthday, Georgia, who appeared on Strictly in 2015, wrote: "Birthday Announcement! Thank you for all your birthday messages! I want to share some amazing news with you! I can finally tell you I will be joining the cast of @outpostseries for @thecw as Falista in season 3 of their series. This job is an absolute dream come true. I am still so in the clouds I have achieved my absolute dream job. It doesn't feel real. But I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for all your support from the beginning. Bring on the biggest and best job of my life. X Wish me luck!!"

Georgia May Foote will star in the CW's The Outpost

Her followers were quick to share their excitement and messages of congratulations, with one commenting: "Oh my goodness this is AMAZING!! I know how much you’ve wanted this and I am so proud of you for finally achieving your goal. So happy to be able to say that I am so excited to see you in this!!" Another wrote: "That is fantastic! Already so many brilliant people in The Outpost, but they just got the best of the best. Can't wait." And a third added: "Congratulations on your news, thoroughly deserved, always fantastic."

Georgia was partnered with Giovanni Pernice in the 2015 series. They dated for less than a year

The Outpost follows the character Talon, "the lone survivor of a race called 'Blackbloods'. Years after her entire village is destroyed by a gang of brutal mercenaries, Talon travels to a lawless fortress on the edge of the civilized world, as she tracks the killers of her family. On her journey to this outpost, Talon discovers she possesses a mysterious supernatural power that she must learn to control in order to save herself, and defend the world against a fanatical religious dictator". How amazing does this sound?

